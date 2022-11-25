Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream: watch the game for free

Netherlands vs Ecuador kicks off later today so now is the perfect time to catch up on how to watch World Cup 2022 online. Both teams enjoyed strong victories in their first games of the tournament winning 2-0 in both cases. With both teams no doubt keen to top the table, it’s going to be a good match. We’re here to tell you all about how you can watch the game online. Here’s how to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream for free.

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador in the U.S.

All World Cup matches are being shown on Fox Sports so if you have a Fox Sports subscription, you’re in luck. What do you do if you don’t? Fortunately, your next best solution is to use FuboTV. FuboTV is a live streaming service that focuses on sports and live TV so it’s perfectly suited for the World Cup. Right now, you can sign up for a FuboTV free trial and enjoy a whole week of access to the service for absolutely nothing. During that time, you can watch Netherlands vs Ecuador along with all the other World Cup matches set to unfold over the next seven days. If you simply want a week’s worth of World Cup action, you’ll be delighted with this.

Another way to watch the World Cup is by using Hulu + Live TV. The service has the entire World Cup on it right up until the final on December 18. It also includes a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content so there’s something for the whole family. When you sign up for Hulu + Live TV, you also get Disney Plus and ESPN+ included, further extending your options. The catch? The service costs $70 per month so it isn’t cheap. However, you do get access to over 75 live TV channels, access to 12 different sports channels, and a plethora of streaming options too. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services around so you can’t go wrong.

Finally, you can also watch Netherlands vs Ecuador via Sling TV. Right now, you can sign up for Sling Blue for 50% off for your first month. It’s also one of the best live TV streaming services but for the purposes of the World Cup, that $20 gets you every single match of the tournament. There are plenty of other channels included too when there’s no soccer on, but the sweet thing here is that you don’t have to worry about missing out on a game. Sign up now and you’re good to go right until the World Cup ends on December 18.

Editors' Recommendations