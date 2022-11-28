South Korea vs Ghana live stream: watch the game for free

If you’ve been catching up on how to watch World Cup 2022 with an eye on how to watch South Korea vs Ghana, we’re here to help. There are a few different ways to watch the big game online with both sides keen to make more of an impression than they achieved in their first game. Here’s how to watch the South Korea vs Ghana live stream for free.

How to watch South Korea vs Ghana in the U.S.

The South Korea vs Ghana game is being broadcast on Fox Sports, much like the rest of the World Cup. If you don’t have an existing Fox Sports subscription, your next best option is to access it via FuboTV. The live streaming service focuses on sports and live TV. Even better, right now you can sign up for a FuboTV free trial that gives you one week’s access to the service entirely for free. That one week will get you access to South Korea vs Ghana as well as a number of other group-stage games. This is a really good value way of seeing some of the World Cup but you’ll need to pay to watch more than the next seven days of the tournament.

Another option is to use Hulu + Live TV. All the World Cup matches are available through the popular service, with Hulu also offering an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. When you sign up for Hulu + Live TV, you also get Disney Plus and ESPN+ access bundled in, so there’s plenty to watch here. The whole package costs $70 per month so this isn’t the cheapest way to watch the World Cup, but it does provide you with access to over 75 live TV channels, including 12 different sports channels, along with plenty of streaming options too. One of the best live TV streaming services around, sports fans will be delighted with what Hulu + Live TV offers.

A final option for watching South Korea vs Ghana is to sign up for the Sling Blue bundle. Sling Blue is another one of the best live TV streaming services. It’s currently available at 50% off for your first month. That means you can stream the rest of the World Cup including the final on December 18, all for just $20. That’s a ton of great international soccer at a fantastic price. For many people keen to watch the tournament from start to finish, this is the deal to beat.

