Spain vs Costa Rica is one of the more intriguing World Cup matches and it kicks off later today. If you’re keen to watch the game online for free, we’re here to help. For anyone looking at how to watch World Cup 2022 online and not sure where to start, read on while we help. We’ll point you in the direction of a legal, free Spain vs Costa Rica live stream, and also share some tips on how to watch the rest of the tournament online.

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica in the U.S.

All the World Cup matches are being shown on Fox Sports 1. If you have a Fox Sports subscription, you’re in luck, but what do you do if you don’t? Sign up to fuboTV. FuboTV is a live streaming service that focuses on sport and live TV so it’s well-suited to the World Cup. There’s a fuboTV free trial so you can enjoy a week’s worth of access to the service without paying a cent. That means you can watch Spain vs Costa Rica but it also means you can catch up on some of the other group stages unfolding over the next seven days.

If you’re keen to watch the full World Cup, you can also watch Spain vs Costa Rica by using Hulu + Live TV. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month so it’s not cheap, but it is one of the best live TV streaming services around. Besides having the whole World Cup tournament, it also has a huge library of TV shows, movies, and original content. You also get access to Disney Plus and ESPN+, so there’s even more to check out here. It may not be the cheapest way to watch the World Cup but Hulu + Live TV is comprehensive. You get access to over 75 live TV channels which includes 12 sports channels, so your choices are near endless.

Alternatively, you can sign up to Sling TV. Right now, Sling Blue is available for 50% off its usual price for the first month. That brings it down to just $20 for the month while still giving you access to dozens of TV stations including Fox Sports 1. As you get the service for a whole month, you’re covered for the full World Cup including the World Cup final on December 18. $20 for all that sport is tremendous value before you factor in the dozens of other TV channels bundled in. It’s a great way to get more without spending a fortune, all while still enjoying Spain vs Costa Rica online.

