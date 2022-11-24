Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: Watch the game for free

Switzerland and Cameroon are hitting the pitch on Thursday morning as part of the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup. If part of your Thanksgiving plans involve you waking up early (or pulling an all-nighter and staying up) to watch World Cup 2022 matches, you’ve got a few different ways to do it. The match starts at 5 a.m. ET as part of Group G, with Switzerland being the favorite to win as Cameroon has failed to make it past the Group Stage in their last five seasons. Anything can happen, though, so if you want to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon live, here’s what you need to know.

How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon in the U.S.

The World Cup 2022 is broadcasting in the U.S. via Fox Sports. If you’re looking to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon for free, then the surest way is to sign up for the FuboTV free trial. FuboTV is one of the last remaining live TV streaming services to even offer a free trial, and it features Fox Sports, along with other live channels for sports, news, and more. New subscribers can get one week free after signing up. After that, the price of a standard FuboTV plan costs $70 per month.

If you’re planning on sticking with your subscription, though, you might want to consider Hulu + Live TV instead. There’s no free trial, but it’s the same price as FuboTV at $70 per month. Along with live TV channels (including Fox Sports, allowing you to watch World Cup 2022 matches online), you also get ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. That bundle makes this a pretty solid all-inclusive streaming package for the price.

Want something cheaper that’ll still let you watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon and other World Cup live streams? Check out Sling TV. The Sling TV Blue plan has Fox Sports and costs just $40 per month, although the channel selection is more limited than the services above. However, it’s considerably cheaper, and right now, FuboTV is offering a 50% discount on your first month, so you can watch the World Cup 2022 online for $20. You can also combine the Sling Blue and Orange plans for $55 per month, which is also eligible for the 50% one-month discount.

