Tunisia vs France live stream: watch the game for free

Tunisia vs France kicks off later today in World Cup 2022 and while it looks likely to be a clear victory for France, it’s still going to be worth watching. If you’ve been catching up on how to watch World Cup 2022 with a specific view to watching the game, we’ve got everything you need to know. Read on while we lay out your options including how to watch the Tunisia vs France live stream for free.

How to watch Tunisia vs France in the U.S.

All the World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox Sports. That means if you have a Fox Sports subscription, you’re in luck. You can watch it this way. However, if you don’t, your next best option is to use fuboTV. fuboTV is a streaming service that focuses on sports and live TV so it’s the ideal choice for soccer fans. Even better, right now, you can sign up for a fuboTV free trial and access a week’s worth of the World Cup entirely for free. Yup, the free trial lasts seven days so this isn’t the best option for watching the entire World Cup but if you jus want to watch a few select matches including Tunisia vs France, you’re covered without paying a cent.

All the World Cup is also available through Hulu + Live TV. One of the best live TV streaming services, Hulu + Live TV gives you access to over 75 live TV channels including 12 different sports channels. There’s a ton of choice here and that’s before you get into Hulu’s extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content, as well as the inclusion of Disney Plus and ESPN+. The downside? Hulu + Live TV isn’t cheap. It costs $70 per month but it is the kind of service that means you won’t need any other streaming options, plus there’s the entire World Cup at your fingertips.

Another option to watch Tunisia vs France is to do so via Sling TV. It’s another one of the best live TV streaming services and even better, Sling Blue is currently available at 50% off for your first month. Sign up for it and you can access the rest of the World Cup for only $20. You won’t have to worry about missing out on a single game including the World Cup final on December 18. You can also enjoy dozens of other TV channels bundled in for the same price. For many fans, this is the best-value solution if you’re solely focused on the biggest soccer tournament in the world.

