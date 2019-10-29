How to watch UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz PPV on ESPN+

The world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion is once again coming to New York City, with UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz lighting up Madison Square Garden this Saturday. The star-studded main card is a pay-per-view event that will air exclusively on ESPN Plus, and if you haven’t signed on with ESPN’s premium streaming service, then you can do so now and score the PPV package for 50% off. Read on to find out more about UFC 244 and how you can stream it online with ESPN+.

Who is Fighting at UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz?

The main event for UFC 244 is a welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Both are seasoned fighters who have enjoyed impressive professional careers: Masvidal, with 34 wins and 13 losses under his belt, is ranked number three on the welterweight roster and holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history. Diaz is entering this fight as the underdog but not by a wide margin, sitting at the sixth spot on the welterweight rankings with 20 victories, 11 losses, and 15 bonus awards – a UFC record he shares with Joe Lauzon.

For a few days, it looked like Nate Diaz would not be able to fight at UFC 244 when a drug test came back positive for Ligandrol, an androgenic substance. However, this was traced back to a tainted batch of vegan supplements, and on October 26 Diaz was officially cleared to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Masvidal himself reacted positively to the news on Twitter, defending Diaz’ character as a clean fighter and stating that he looked forward to their match this Saturday.

The UFC 244 co-main event is a showdown between middleweight combatants Kevin Gastelum and Darren Till. American fighter Gastelum (15-4) is the fourth-ranked middleweight on the UFC roster, but has had a spotty record in recent years having won only two of his last five bouts. His British opponent, Till (17-2), is also coming into UFC 244 following recent defeats – the only losses of his career so far (the most recent of the two being a loss to Jorge Masvidal in March). In light of this, both middleweights will be battling hard to score a win and prove themselves here.

How to Watch UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz

Online sports streaming is quickly catching up to TV and movie streaming services, and ESPN is helping to lead the way. The sports broadcaster has developed a very close relationships with fighting promotions like the Ultimate Fighting Championship; in fact, ESPN+ is the only way you can stream UFC pay-per-view events, meaning you’ll need a subscription to the service in order to watch the UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz main card online this weekend.

The UFC 244 main card is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. ET this Saturday, November 2, with the preliminary card starting earlier at 8 p.m. As the main card is a pay-per-view event exclusive to ESPN+, now’s the time to sign up. If you’re a new subscriber, you can take advantage of this introductory offer that nets you a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 244 pay-per-view bundle – a $110 value – for $80 and save $30 off the price of buying them separately.

