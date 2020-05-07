The ongoing public health crisis sent the UFC 2020 schedule into a tailspin, but it looks like the world’s biggest fighting promotion is finally starting to stabilize — something that CEO Dana White promised would happen when he declared that the Ultimate Fighting Championship MMA would be the first sport to re-open this year. Now, UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje is officially back on the menu, slated to finally take place this Saturday, May 9, with the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville serving as the new venue. It’s still a pay-per-view event, meaning you’ll need ESPN+ to watch it, so be sure to sign up for ESPN+ now if you haven’t already and save $30 on the UFC 249 PPV ticket price.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming app that brings a boatload of sports entertainment to web browsers, mobile devices, and other compatible streaming setups. Given this sports broadcaster’s cozy relationship with promotions such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Top Rank Boxing, ESPN+ is a must-have for die-hard fans of MMA and boxing. The UFC and ESPN are particularly close now, and ESPN+ is now the only way you can stream live pay-per-view events like UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje this weekend.

The original main card for UFC 249 was going to be one for the books, featuring a long-awaited showdown between undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim champ Tony Ferguson. This title match has been postponed several times now, with many fans saying that this matchup must be cursed in light of the recent health crisis; due to lockdowns and travel restrictions caused by this crisis, Khabib had to withdraw from the fight, with the UFC scrambling to find a replacement.

Dana White wasted no time in replacing Khabib with Justin Gaethje. Tony Ferguson is the top-ranked UFC lightweight and an accomplished MMA veteran with a record of 25 wins and only three losses, and he previously held the interim lightweight championship. Justin Gaethje, ranked fourth on the lightweight roster with a record of 21-2, will be facing Ferguson in a contest for an interim title (as Khabib will likely be out of action until the end of the year due to his Ramadan fasting and recovery training). UFC 249 was briefly postponed altogether before a new venue was secured in Jacksonville, Florida for May 9.

The co-main event at UFC 249 was going to be another highly anticipated fight, a rematch between Jessica Andrade and Rose Namujanas following their explosive last meeting where Andrade claimed the belt from “Thug Rose” via a brutal takedown. That rematch will have to wait; in its place, fans will see bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo (15-2) fight to defend his title against Dominick Cruz (18-1). Cejudo was originally slated to defend his belt against Jose Aldo at UFC 250, which was itself scheduled for May 9 before the postponement of UFC events.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje is a pay-per-view event, so you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ now in order to watch UFC online live this weekend. If you’re a new subscriber, then this pay-per-view bundle scores you a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 249 for just $85, giving you a $30 discount off the price of buying them separately.

Looking for more on UFC? Find results, scheduled fights, top fighters and more on our UFC 2020 page.

