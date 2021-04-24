Watch UFC 261 Online: How to Live Stream Usman vs. Masvidal 2

Tonight in Jacksonville, Florida, three UFC champions are putting their belts on the line at UFC 261. This all-star MMA event is shaping up to be one of the hottest of 2021 (a year in which we’ve already seen some amazing fights in just the first few months), and if you want to tune in, read on. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 261 online with ESPN+.

Date: Saturday, April 24

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Main Event)

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

How to watch UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 online in the U.S.

Usman vs. Masvidal 2 is a pay-per-view event, and like all UFC PPV cards, it will be broadcast exclusively via the ESPN+ online streaming platform. To get it, you’ll need to pony up $6 per month or $60 per year, while UFC pay-per-view shows each cost $70. The main card fights comprise the PPV portion of these events, with the prelims and early prelims usually being freely available to all ESPN subscribers.

That means that normally, you’d have to pay $130 to get a year’s worth of ESPN+ and to watch UFC 261 online tonight, but if you’re a new subscriber, then signing up for this ESPN+ bundle deal will get you a one-year subscription along with the UFC 261 PPV for 90 bucks — a $40 savings. You can access ESPN+ via the ESPN app on your mobile device (iOS, Android, or Fire), Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, smart TV, or streaming stick. You can also watch ESPN+ right in your web browser if you don’t want to fuss around with the app.

UFC 261 is the second event of 2021 to feature three championship fights on the main card. The headliner is a rematch between welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, who met last July at UFC 251 where Usman emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Masvidal, who has never held a UFC title in his eight years with the league (his unofficial “BMF Championship” notwithstanding), will no doubt he gunning hard for the crown. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will also be defending her belt against former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, and current strawweight title holder Zhang Weili is defending her belt against another former strawweight champ, Rose Namajunas.

The main event begins at 10 PM ET tonight, so there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab that PPV bundle deal if you want to watch UFC 261 online live.

