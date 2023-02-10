UFC 284 live stream: How to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski

February’s big UFC pay-per-view event is coming in hot, with UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski happening tomorrow night at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. There, the UFC Lightweight Championship is once again on the line, as new champ Islam Makhachev defends his title for the first time against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski who is looking to become a two-division champion. As a UFC PPV, this event will air exclusively on ESPN+, so if you’re in the U.S. and you want to know how to watch the UFC 284 live stream online, here’s everything you need to know.

Date: Saturday, February 11

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (Main Event)

Location: Perth, Australia

Venue: RAC Arena

How to watch the UFC 284 live stream in the U.S.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski is a numbered event, which means — you guessed it — it’s a pay-per-view. In the U.S., the only platform that lets you watch UFC PPV events live is ESPN+. ESPN’s premium streaming service currently costs $10 per month or $100 per year, while the price of UFC pay-per-views just got another price raise and now ring in at $80 apiece. It’s getting more and more expensive to be a UFC fan, but some good news is that if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a one-year ESPN+ membership and grab your UFC 284 PPV ticket for $125. This one-time deal offer amounts to a $55 savings.

Numbered UFC events almost always feature championship bouts on the main card. For UFC 284, the highly contested lightweight championship is on the line, a belt that has changed hands multiple times since undefeated former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov retired and vacated the belt. This is the first title defense for champion Islam Makhachev (23-1), who formerly trained under nurmagomedov and won the gold from Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Contending for the title is current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1). If Volkanovski wins, he’ll join the coveted ranks of two-division champions, and he’ll be the first to hold both the lightweight and featherweight belts.

For the co-main, the UFC has put an interim featherweight title on the line, with Yair Rodriguez (15-3) and Josh Emmet (18-2) facing off for it. Regardless of the outcome of Makhachev vs Volkanovski, it seems that the featherweight champ’s next fight is very likely to be a title unification bout against the winner of the UFC 284 co-main event.

If you want to watch the UFC 284 live stream yourself to see how the main events go down, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and redeem your one-time bundle offer. This lets you save $55 on the UFC 284 PPV, but note that the deal is only available to new subscribers — existing ESPN+ members will have to pay $80 to watch UFC 284 online on Saturday night.

