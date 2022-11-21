With the World Cup now underway, it’s likely you’ve been looking for the best ways on how to watch World Cup 2022 online without spending a fortune. When it comes to the USA vs Wales match later today, there’s a cheap and entirely legal way of doing so. We’re here to explain all so you know how to watch the USA vs Wales livestream for free, as well as look at some alternatives that may be better if you hope to watch the whole World Cup.

How to watch USA vs Wales online in the U.S.

Fox Sports has all the World Cup matches you could want so it’s the absolute best way to watch USA vs Wales. If you don’t already have a Fox Sports subscription, you may be worried about missing out. Don’t be. Your next best option is to sign up to fuboTV. With a seven-day free trial, you can access fuboTV entirely for free meaning you can watch USA vs Wales for the grand price of absolutely nothing. During those seven days, you’ll also have the opportunity to watch many other World Cup matches with group-stage games unfolding each day this week. It’s a great value way of watching the World Cup online for free, but it does have that all-important seven-day expiry date.

Another option for watching the World Cup is to remember that all World Cup matches are available on Hulu + Live TV. The membership also comes with Disney Plus and ESPN+ so there’s something for the whole family here. Hulu offers a large library of TV shows, movies, and original content so there’s something for everyone here. The full Hulu + Live TV package costs $70 per month so this isn’t the cheapest way of watching the World Cup but for the money, you gain access to over 75 live TV channels and plenty of streaming options too. One of the best live TV streaming services https://www.digitaltrends.com/movies/best-live-tv-streaming-services/ around thanks to its wealth of content, Hulu + Live TV also includes 12 different sports channels. It’s the kind of service you may find yourself keeping for longer than just the World Cup.

USA vs Wales can also be watched online via Sling TV. All you need to do is sign up for the Sling Blue bundle. It’s currently available at 50% off the usual price of $40. That means for the first month, you pay just $20 for access to dozens of TV channels including all-important access to Fox Sports. Because it lasts a whole month, you can watch all 64 matches for just $20. That includes the World Cup final on December 18 so for huge soccer fans, this is the easiest and cheapest deal possible. Once you hit the sign-up button today, you’re all set up for the rest of the tournament.

