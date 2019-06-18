Digital Trends
Hulu chief says Disney is about to give it a serious original content boost

Allison Matyus
Hulu announced Tuesday that more original programming will likely come to the streaming service after Disney took full control of it from Comcast in May. 

“When you look at the capacity inside of the Walt Disney Company to create content, the IP that’s there, the access we’ll have with that is, you know, terrific,” Hulu CEO Randy Freer said in an interview with CNBC.

Hulu already has its own original content, such as the award-winning drama, The Handmaid’s Tale, along with Shrill, The Act, Veronica Mars and more. Last month, Hulu announced more original programming would debut on the streaming service, like an animated series geared towards kids, two live-action Marvel series and a few food-centric programs. 

Other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime have invested heavily in original content for years. The Netflix Original film Roma won three Academy Awards this year and Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy. Netflix was the first to break the barrier for streaming services after House of Cards won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2013.

Original content is big business for streaming services that want to set themselves apart. WarnerMedia is reportedly on the verge of closing a $500 million deal with J.J. Abrams to create original content for its own streaming service.

Viewers can already stream TV classics and film favorites, but as these outlets push out more new and original content of their own, cable TV could become even more obsolete when it comes to people tuning into the latest binge-worthy and award-winning shows and movies. 

With Disney now stepping in to fully control Hulu’s content, the entertainment giant might bump up Hulu’s ranks in the streaming game. What’s not clear is how Hulu factors into Disney’s plans for Disney+, the streaming service coming in November that will have original Marvel, Disney and Star Wars shows.

What Netflix and Amazon Prime Video don’t have is Hulu’s live-streaming package (including live sports). With the addition of Disney’s major assistance creating more content, Hulu might become a surprising leader in the streaming wars.

