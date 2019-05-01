Digital Trends
Movies & TV

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 trailer takes you inside the resistance

Rick Marshall
By

Hulu has offered up the first trailer for season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale, the award-winning series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name.

“If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies,” says lead character June (aka Offred) in the preview, which goes on to show some of the characters she will align with and against in the coming season.

Among the supporting characters featured prominently in the trailer along with June (Elisabeth Moss) are Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), the wife of Commander Waterford; Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) the Gilead spy in love with June; and Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), the founder of the Colonies, whose current allegiances remain uncertain.

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale had June decide at the last minute to return to Gilead instead of making her escape north, sending her baby across the border with a fellow Handmaid, Emily (Alexis Bledel).

The new season has June focused on disrupting the cruel, patriarchal, pseudo-Biblical government of Gilead from within its ranks. The trailer shows her striking up an allegiance with Serena, whose status as the wife of a commander gives her influence.

“Up to a point,” adds Serena, only to have June respond, “So move the point.”

The trailer ends with a shot of June and Serena smoking cigarettes by a pool.

The trailer was released during a presentation by Hulu that announced several new shows in development, as well as data regarding the subscriber pool for the direct-to-consumer streaming video service and other upcoming projects.

The first Hulu series and the first streaming series to win a Primetime Emmy Award in the prestigious “Outstanding Drama Series” category, The Handmaid’s Tale is also the first streaming series to win the Golden Globe Award as the year’s best television series in the drama category. Moss has also won the Golden Globe Award for her performance in the show, and the show itself has been nominated for — and won — major awards in various other categories across its two seasons so far.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu for its third season on June 5.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best cheap headphones
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

After Avengers: Endgame, what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Here's what we know so far about the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, from rumors and speculation about Phase 4 of the MCU to confirmed facts, films, and television shows.
Posted By Rick Marshall
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Business

Weekend box office: Avengers: Endgame’s opening weekend breaks all the records

Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers: Endgame set all kinds of records with a massive, $350 million opening weekend in U.S. theaters and a $1.2 billion premiere worldwide, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Charged Podcast
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts for the week of April 20, 2019: Charged, Decomposed, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a punk love story, disappearing referees, gun court, and intriguing tales from…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best game of thrones episodes spoils war
Movies & TV

HBO’s Game of Thrones episode 4 preview looks ahead to The Last War

With many of the characters and Game of Thrones fans still reeling from the events of the Battle of Winterfell, HBO released a trailer for episode 4 of the series, which sets the stage for the last war for the Iron Throne.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

In true Game of Thrones fashion, one potential spinoff has already been killed

Bryan Cogman, who wrote Game of Thrones' character-driven season 8 episode A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, revealed that the Thrones prequel he was developing for HBO will not go forward.
Posted By Chris Gates
game of thrones lost its way battle winterfell the long night 1
Home Theater

What’s the point of Game of Thrones after The Battle of Winterfell?

The living battled the dead in Game of Thrones, and the results were anticlimactic. Having long moved past the plot of the books has the show lost the thread, and what is the theme moving forward?
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

How will Game of Thrones end? These fan theories might have the answer

Predictions and theories about characters and storylines in Game of Thrones have been going on since the beginning. Now, we've rounded up some of the craziest predictions about how it will all end.
Posted By Christine Persaud
sonic the hedgehog movie first trailer sth01 01 27 04r
Gaming

First Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer shows Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, its live-action CG hybrid film based on the famous video game series. It is uniquely terrifying, but we still want to see more.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
yahoo sports app update mlb major league baseball safe
Home Theater

YouTube and YouTube TV score exclusive rights to 13 MLB games in 2019

Google's primary video platforms, YouTube and YouTube TV, have locked up an exclusive 13-game deal with MLB, making them the only way to watch these games if you're in the U.S., Canada, or almost any other location.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Loki in Thor Ragnorok
Movies & TV

How Avengers: Endgame perfectly sets up the Loki series on Disney Plus

Avengers: Endgame posed more questions than it answered when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a brief scene in the film offered the perfect setup for Loki's upcoming Disney Plus series set in the MCU.
Posted By Rick Marshall
samsung the sero vertical tv mobile video 20190429 pr 11
Home Theater

Samsung’s The Sero is a vertical TV for mobile video addicts

If you really like vertical video, such as social media tends to generate, Samsung has the TV for you. The Sero is a 43-inch TV that is intended to be viewed vertically but can also rotate for traditional content.
Posted By Simon Cohen
eternals marvel cinematic universe post avengers endgame britain entertainment cinema unbroken
Movies & TV

Meet the Eternals, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big superhero team

Step aside, Thor. A whole new set of gods are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Angelina Jolie and the Eternals, one of the wildest, most intriguing superhero teams you'll ever see.
Posted By Chris Gates
UFC 237 on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade pay-per-view on ESPN+

UFC 237 is coming this Saturday, featuring women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defending her title against Jessica Andrade. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then you can get a discount by signing up now for ESPN…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll