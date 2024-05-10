3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 10-12)

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, then Hulu has you covered. Disney’s other streaming service doesn’t get all of the press that Disney+ does, but Hulu has a much better library of movies, especially for cinema lovers who want to watch more than just Star Wars or Marvel flicks.

This week’s selections of the three Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend include an underrated Wes Anderson film, a non-Marvel superhero flick, and a 2023 psychological thriller that didn’t get the attention it deserved during its initial release.

Recommended Videos

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Darjeeling Limited is one of director Wes Anderson‘s signature dramatic comedies, with his frequent collaborators, Owen Wilson and Jason Schwartzman, in two of the leading roles. The film takes place in India, as Francis (Wilson) reunites with his brothers, Peter (Asteroid City‘s Adrien Brody) and Jack (Schwartzman), shortly after surviving a motorcycle accident.

Francis sold his brothers on the trip as a way to move on from their father’s death the year before, as well as a spiritual renewal. However, Francis’ real agenda is to track down their mother, Patricia (Anjelica Huston), who the brothers haven’t seen since she abandoned the family. When Francis’ true intentions are revealed, it might push his brothers away as well.

Watch The Darjeeling Limited on Hulu.

Bloodshot (2020)

If you missed Bloodshot in theaters, you weren’t the only one! This Valiant comic book adaptation only had a short release in 2020 due to the pandemic. But this is Vin Diesel’s one and only superhero movie where he doesn’t lend his voice to a talking tree. Instead, Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a man who was resurrected by Dr. Emil Harting (Guy Pearce), whose Bloodshot program injected nanites into Ray’s body that can heal almost any injury.

Ray initially awakens without his memories, before recalling that his wife, Gina Garrison (Talulah Riley), was murdered alongside him. Harting uses Ray’s memories of Gina to manipulate him into killing various targets around the globe. In order to break free of Harting’s control, Ray will have to reclaim his identity and risk losing his second chance at life.

Watch Bloodshot on Hulu.

Eileen (2023)

Rising star Thomasin McKenzie headlines Eileen as the title character, a young woman in the 1960s who is still living at home with her abusive father, Jim Dunlop (Shea Whigham). Eileen is working at a juvenile detention center when she meets her new colleague, Rebecca (Anne Hathaway), who is beautiful, glamorous, and all of the things that Eileen can’t bring herself to be.

In addition to Eileen’s violent fantasies about killing her father, she becomes emotionally fixated on Rebecca and even romantically attracted to her. What Eileen doesn’t know is that Rebecca’s obsession is work-related, and her choices will put both women in an impossible situation that might get someone killed.

Watch Eileen on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations