3 underrated Hulu horror movies you need to watch in January

Christopher Hinton
By
Woody Norman stands in a doorway behind Lizzy Caplan in Cobweb.
Lionsgate

Sure, we might be a few months removed from Halloween. But that doesn’t make the horror genre any less appealing as a source of entertainment. For those who thrive on elevated heart rates and adrenaline, a haunting cinematic experience is ideal. It’s the sinister entities that stalk the darkness and deal in bloodshed and screams that intrigue the most ardent fans of the horror genre. And in the age of streaming services, there’s no shortage of options.

Hulu, in particular, has some choice material for seekers of horror cinema. You might not associate the service with horror offerings, but you’d be surprised at what you can find. So, if you’re looking to settle into the new year with a few hair-raising adventures, we’ve got a few selections in mind that you should pay attention to.

Cobweb (2023)

Woody Norman in Cobweb.
Lionsgate

Believe it or not, last year was a great year for horror. However, many of the genre’s strangest and most exciting titles flew right under the radar. Lack of decent promotion shouldn’t stop these films from being discovered. In fact, Cobweb is one of 2023’s most original horror offerings.

The film follows a young boy, Peter (Woody Norman), who is experiencing an odd tapping on his bedroom wall at night. His parents attempt to assuage his fears and explain away the strange noises. Like any curious young lad, however, Peter eventually uncovers some horrible truths regarding this mysterious noise. His mother, Carol (Lizzy Caplan), and father, Mark (The Boys actor Antony Starr), are hiding something deeply disturbing from their son, and it’s a revelation that makes for a simultaneously creepy and delightful third act.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

A dead woman on a slab with blood coming from her nose in The Autopsy of Jane Doe.
Lionsgate

This 2016 horror thriller doesn’t get enough attention from the horror community. Starring Brian Cox of Succession fame and Emile Hirsch (The Girl Next Door, Speed Racer) as a father and son pair of coroners, The Autopsy of Jane Doe centers around a mysterious body that arrives in the morgue that lacks certain tell-tale signs of a true death.

What follows is a story of discovery and unearthing of dark secrets surrounding this young woman’s body. The film expertly manipulates viewer anxieties as tension builds and dread fills every corner of the morgue by the time the final act rolls around. It’s a spine-tingling affair that will keep you guessing until the movie’s shocking ending.

Hellraiser (2022)

A female Pinhead looks on in Hellraiser.
Hulu

Clive Barker’s seminal horror series Hellraiser, featuring the tortured cenobites, was rebooted in 2022 exclusively on Hulu. This new age of Hellraiser kickstarts a new legacy for these creepy sadomasochist beings as extra-dimensional explorers who torment a young woman named Riley (Odessa A’zion) and her friends. Unwittingly stumbling upon the cursed puzzle box in a bid to make some extra cash, Riley unleashes the horrors of the Cenobites on herself and those around her.

These beings stalk Riley and her friends while another sinister force behind the scenes aids these monsters by selecting them one by one as sacrificial lambs. The movie is visceral and often grotesque in its graphic imagery. Yet Hellraiser still manages to delight and offer a compelling narrative that adds weight to the shocking visuals at play on the screen.

