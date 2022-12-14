 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Hulu’s Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence trailer dives into Larry Ray scandal

Dan Girolamo
By

Hulu released the trailer for its next true crime docuseries, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. The three-part series will explore the story of Larry Ray, a former CIA operative convicted of extortion, sex trafficking, and conspiracy for his role in manipulating a group of college students at Sarah Lawrence College.

After his release from prison in 2010, Ray moved into his daughter’s apartment at Sarah Lawrence College. At first, Ray’s presence was welcome as he bonded with the students and earned their trust. However, these gestures signified his authoritarian personality, as Ray would manipulate the group to follow his orders and send him money. Interviewees in the trailer share how Ray would feed the students Adderall to stay up for long periods and physically punish people for falling out of line. This all culminated with Ray’s decision to start a sex cult with the manipulated students.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence | February 9 | Hulu

Stolen Youth is told through the eyes of the victims as they share their gut-wrenching stories about how a master manipulator controlled their lives. The docuseries stems from Zachary Heinzerling, the Academy Award-nominated director of the 2013 documentary film Cutie and the Boxer. While these crimes are unfathomable, but Heinzerling reiterates that sympathy and empathy for the survivors are necessary to understand what happened.

“When you see videos of these students admitting to these bizarre crimes, it’s hard to know what to make of it,” said Heinzerling in a Vulture interview. “I think the goal is to understand how it happened and to sympathize with the survivors and understand their story in a deeper way — and hopefully learn something about yourself and society.”

Poster for Hulu's Stolen Youth docuseries.
Hulu

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence streams to Hulu on February 9. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington walk through a lobby together in Amsterdam.
Sadie Sink and Hong Chau on working with Brendan Fraser on The Whale
Sadie Sink stands and stares against a wall in a scene from The Whale.
England vs. France live stream: How to watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
The best MCU quotes, ranked
The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime right now
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing on a rooftop in a scene from La La Land.
UFC 282 live stream: How to watch Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
ufc 282 blachowicz vs ankalaev ppv deal promotional image
The best Blu-ray players for 2022
The Sony UBP-X700M player.
Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers live stream: where to watch Sunday Night Football
Logo for NBC's Sunday Night Football.
The best documentaries on Hulu right now
The people of Nasielsk stare into the camera in Three Minutes: A Lengthening.
Where to watch Yellowstone season 5 (and the season premiere for free)
John comforts his son in Yellowstone.
Netflix’s Castlevania series should be your next dark-fantasy fix
Collage of the main cast of Castlevania season 3 on Netflix.
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream: Where to watch Monday Night Football
Logo of the Patriots and the Cardinals.
The White Lotus season two ending explained
Ethan confronts Cameron in The White Lotus.