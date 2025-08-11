 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this August 2025, stream this one

Wall-E holds up better than almost any other Pixar movie.

By
Wall-E looks to the stars in Wall-E.
Pixar

Pixar is not what it used to be. The animation studio was once an absolute powerhouse with both critics and at the box office, but more recently, its track record has been more checkered.

This makes it the perfect time to watch Wall-E. The movie, which became a phenomenon after its release in 2008, remains as sadly relevant as ever and might just be the pinnacle of what Pixar is capable of as a studio. The amazing movie follows an abandoned robot that collects trash on Earth. Here are three reasons to check it out.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

It features some of Pixar’s best animation

Although Wall-E is almost 20 years old, it still features some of Pixar’s best animation. While CG animation has become the dominant form, it doesn’t always age all that well as the technology continues to advance.

Related: 
If you have to stream underrated Hulu movies, watch these ones (August 2025)

Wall-E is something of an exception to that rule, in part because so few of the things that it animates are familiar to us. Even all these years later, Wall-E is still a remarkably beautiful movie and one that wouldn’t feel out of place in today’s animation landscape.

The first 30 minutes are a remarkable achievement

The title character in Wall-E holding a rubiks cube.
Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Wall-E is its opening 30 minutes, an almost wordless section of the film in which we meet the titular robot and watch him go about his normal routine.

Because this movie is primarily about robots that can only say one phrase, it’s remarkably light on dialogue for a movie that’s ostensibly aimed at children. It’s entirely possible to watch these robots without even noticing that there’s no dialogue in them. They’re gripping enough to work without ever feeling like a gimmick in the slightest.

It’s ultimately a hopeful movie

WALL∙E and an inactive EVE holds hands in a scene from the Pixar film Up
Disney

One of the fascinating things about Wall-E is that, more than 15 years after its release, everything the movie is about feels more relevant than ever. This is a movie in which humanity has abandoned Earth because of a climate catastrophe and, in the process, turned basically everything about their lives over to machines.

The movie’s final moments, however, are about humanity reasserting control over its own destiny and realizing that it cannot allow itself to become totally controlled by machines or anything else. Wall-E is a reminder that we are never too far gone to rebuild, and the first step is always just to try.

You can watch Wall-E on Disney+.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

If you have to watch one Netflix movie in August 2025, stream this one
As if! Clueless is now on Netflix
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Brittany Murphy in Clueless (1995)

There are few absolutely perfect comedies. In some ways, making a comedy movie is harder than any other genre, especially as the years pass and any particular references start to feel more and more stale. That's what makes Clueless feel a little bit like a miracle.

This Amy Heckerling classic, which is turning 30 this year, is one of the best comedies ever made, and an absolute must-watch whether you've seen it 30 times or never before. An adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma set in Beverly Hills in 1995, the movie is both totally of its time and utterly timeless. Here are three reasons it's worth checking out:

Read more
Hulu will be fully integrated into unified Disney+ streaming app in 2026
Disney+ becomes the new home of Hulu by 2026
App icons for Hulu and Disney+ on Apple TV.

Goodbye, Hulu standalone app. Next year, Hulu will be fully integrated into Disney+, creating one unified streaming experience.

The news was announced during Disney's earnings call on Wednesday morning.

Read more
If you have to watch one movie at the theater in August, choose Weapons
Early reactions to the horror movie have been excellent
A little boy runs across the street in the horror film Weapons.

If you're someone who watches the movie calendar closely, you're likely aware that August is usually not the best time to go to the theater. The movies released in August tend not to be the biggest blockbusters of the summer, but they also aren't the types of movies that will eventually compete for Oscars. As a result, it can be a fairly barren month, stuck in between two seasons of movie excellence.

Even in that relatively barren environment, though, there are still movies that break through because of their overwhelming quality. This August, the movie I’m most excited about is Weapons. (I also have my eye on The Naked Gun.) We don't know much about Weapons, which adds to the excitement. Let's break down why, if you're looking for a movie to see this August, Weapons is probably the best bet.

Read more