5 great animated movies you should stream right now

Animation has never been more exciting, with streaming services packed with hidden gems, recent hits, and beloved classics. Whether it be a heartwarming adventure, a mind-bending fantasy, a laugh-out-loud comedy, or something else completely, there’s an animated film waiting that’s guaranteed to sweep you away.

From the enchanting Spirited Away to the poignant Wall-E, the best animated movies streaming right now give viewers a glimpse at the peak of the genre. They are a testament to how the powerful medium can inspire and amaze with stunning visuals and surprisingly unforgettable stories. These must-watch animated movies are just a few clicks away, so grab some popcorn and settle in.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

The feline favorite from DreamWorks makes an epic return in his best movie yet, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Here, the titular character (voiced by Antonio Banderas), an arrogant swashbuckling hero who believes he is invincible, is reminded that he is not when he learns he has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him just one final chance to make things right. His only hope lies in the mythical Wishing Star, which can restore his lost lives, but he isn’t the only one after it. Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), her crime family of bears, the ruthless Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and a sinister, wolfish bounty hunter known as Death (Wagner Moura) are all in pursuit.

DreamWorks has truly outdone itself with The Last Wish, delivering its most impressive visual spectacle and incredibly mature story on mortality. The animation style is dynamic and vibrant, with each action-packed frame bursting with color and texture. Puss is given a compelling layer of vulnerability as the animated movie contemplates death, which, of course, is its biggest surprise. Spoiler alert: Wagner Moura’s chilling character is Death himself, and with his menacing presence and disturbing gaze, he is the real star of the film. In the end, The Last Wish offers a delightful adventure while asking some hard-hitting questions about universal fears and how to cherish the life one has.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Isle of Dogs (2018)

In a dystopian near-future Japan, an outbreak of canine flu leads to the exile of all dogs of Megasaki City to Trash Island, courtesy of Mayor Kobayashi (Kunichi Nomura). Isle of Dogs depicts these companions, among them Spots (Liev Schreiber), on the abandoned island. Spots’ owner, Atari (Koyu Rankin), refuses to give up on his pet, however, and hijacks a small plane only to crash land on the island, where he meets a pack of exiled canines: Chief (Bryan Cranston), Rex (Edward Norton), King (Bob Balaban), Duke (Jeff Goldblum), and Boss (Bill Murray). Though the gruff stray Chief is reluctant at first, the pack eventually agrees to help Atari find Spots. Meanwhile, back in Megasaki, a young American exchange student named Tracy (Greta Gerwig) begins unraveling a political conspiracy that suggests the dog flu may not be as natural as it seems.

Directed by Wes Anderson, Isle of Dogs is infused with the filmmaker’s signature style, but in animated form. The meticulous artistry behind each frame is staggering — every tiny movement, fur ripple, and debris swirl proves Anderson’s obsessive attention to detail and cements this work as one of the best stop-motion animated movies. The 2018 film also features the director’s penchant for stories that strike a balance between absurdity and sincerity, with deadpan wit and humor throughout. Though some critics debated its Japanese-inspired elements, there’s no denying the film’s craftsmanship and inventive adventure.

Isle of Dogs is streaming on Disney+.

Pixar introduced one of its best characters in Wall-E, which portrays a scary future where the earth has been abandoned due to excessive waste and pollution. Here, the last remaining Waste Allocation Load Lifter—Earth Class, better known as Wall-E (Ben Burtt), continues to carry out his programmed duty of cleaning up the planet. With only a cockroach for company, Wall-E has developed an endearing curiosity throughout the years and has been collecting trinkets from the trash and dreaming of companionship. When, one day, the high-tech robot named EVE (Elissa Knight) arrives on a mission to search for signs of sustainable life, Wall-E falls head over heels in love and follows her across the galaxy. They end up in the Axiom, a luxury spaceship where the last of humanity lives assisted by technology. The two robots fight to prove that the earth can sustain life again, unwittingly challenging the very system keeping humans in a state of oblivious comfort.

Few films can capture such a depth of emotion while being near-silent, but Wall-E is an expressive masterpiece that relies on visual storytelling with minimal dialogue to tell its powerful narrative. Its animation style has held up incredibly well, along with its timeless love story and environmental message. Wall-E is a warning on consumerism, environmental neglect, and technological dependence, all packaged in a heartwarming and beautiful 97 minutes that’s worth revisiting again today.

Wall-E is streaming on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had the tough job of living up to the high standard set by its predecessor, 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, which revitalized the superhero genre. It does that and much more as it thrusts Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) into the multiverse, where he learns about the existence of a seemingly infinite number of Spider-People led by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), also known as Spider-Man 2099. He also begins to learn his unique place in this chaos, especially as he teams up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and others to take down a new adversary, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), whose ability to manipulate space threatens the very fabric of the multiverse.

Across the Spider-Verse is a visual tour de force, elevating the original’s groundbreaking animation style and reaching dizzying heights. Each universe visited boasts a distinct aesthetic, complementing its own version of Spider-Man. The story is nothing to scoff at either, as the sequel dives deep into its characters’ backstories, most notably Gwen and Miles, who deal with individual hurdles and friction in their relationship, too. Across the Spider-Verse redefines what audiences can expect from superhero cinema, with many fans undoubtedly waiting to see how its jaw-dropping cliffhanger will play out in its upcoming third entry, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix.

Spirited Away (2001)

Often regarded as Hayao Miyazaki’s best movie, Spirited Away transports audiences to a magical realm that’s both beautiful and frightening. 10-year-old Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi) ends up here after a trip with her parents, where they stumble upon an abandoned amusement park. Her parents are transformed into pigs after they indulge in a cursed feast, leaving Chihiro alone and trying to survive by working in a witch’s bathhouse. She soon meets the boy Haku (Miyu Irino), who helps her with her journey, especially as she comes face to face with the terrifying No-Face, who tests her courage. Going through one challenge after another, Chihiro finds herself transformed by the end of the film.

Spirited Away is Studio Ghibli’s crowning achievement and is the masterpiece that has turned them into a household name around the globe. Its worldbuilding is staggering, with every frame being a visual marvel that pulls viewers deeper into the unfamiliar reality full of characters and places inspired by Japanese folklore and Shinto traditions. Chihiro’s transformative arc is also among the greatest in cinema, with the landmark work in anime also serving as a coming-of-age story that sees a young and timid girl turn into a bold heroine who embraces her newfound strength.

Spirited Away is streaming on Max.