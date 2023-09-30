PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

This weekend, families with kids have a clear choice for top dog at the box office: PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. This sequel to PAW Patrol: The Movie is the second film based on the long-running Nickelodeon animated series (which is up to ten seasons and counting!) about a group of heroic rescue dogs and their human leader, Ryder.

Recommended Videos

Within the sequel, the ordinary talking dogs of PAW Patrol level up and become actual super-powered heroes, at least temporarily. But it happens at the same time that Skye (Mckenna Grace) is having some serious issues about her place in the group. In short, Skye isn’t sure she belongs on the team out of insecurity. But Skye may have an opportunity to prove herself when the new villain, Victoria “Vee” Vance (Taraji P. Henson), arrives and teams up with the returning bad guy, Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo).

The film also features the voices of Marsai Martin as Liberty, Christian Convery as Chase, Finn Lee-Epp as Ryder, James Marsden as Hank, Kim Kardashian as Delores, North West as Mini, and Chris Rock as Rubble. And now, it’s time to tell you whether PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is already streaming.

Is PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie streaming?

No, not yet. Although the first film, PAW Patrol: The Movie, was simultaneously released in theaters and on Paramount+ in 2021, there were no plans to do the same thing for the sequel. That’s probably because PAW Patrol: The Movie only had a $40.1 million domestic total, and it’s very likely that the same-day streaming debut was a big reason for that very modest reception in theaters. The hope for the sequel is that it can do much better than that as a theatrical exclusive release.

This weekend is particularly crowded at the box office, and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie‘s biggest competition is Saw X. The current projections have PAW Patrol leading the weekend with $18 million to $20 million, with Saw X in second place with $15 million to $18 million. Some fans have already dubbed this weekend SAW Patrol in a playful nod to Barbenheimer. However, it’s unlikely that fans will flock to see both films the way they did for Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Additionally, The Creator and Dumb Money are likely to place somewhere between third and fifth at the weekend box office. So fans definitely have options this weekend.

Will PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie be available to stream at home?

Yes, but it’s not clear exactly when it will premiere. We do know that PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will stream on Paramount+ at some point in the future. It may even happen before the end of the year. If the film doesn’t arrive on Paramount+ by December, an early 2024 streaming premiere would be almost a sure thing.

In the meantime, the first seven seasons of the PAW Patrol are available to stream on Paramount+, and so is PAW Patrol: The Movie. So there should be more than enough wholesome adventures of heroic dogs and their human sidekick to keep any family happy.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is now in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations