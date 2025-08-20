An American James Bond? This rising star will not portray 007

Amazon MGM Studios is taking its time in developing a new James Bond. Although they now have creative control over the legendary franchise, they have not hurried to recast the role last played by Daniel Craig. During the long hiatus, there has been plenty of discussion around who will play the legendary character.

That speculation has even reached across the pond, so much so that Glen Powell was asked about becoming the first American actor to portray James Bond. Powell, who has become one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, is not interested in being 007.

“I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” Powell told The Hollywood Reporter. “My family and I joke around. I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

Powell’s insistence that Bond should be played by a Brit will come as a relief to many who were concerned about the potential direction of the franchise. Even if Powell’s stock is rising in Hollywood, James Bond has never been portrayed by an American. There are no indications that Amazon will look at American actors to play the famous secret agent.

While Powell is out of the running for Bond (and was probably never a serious contender), we do know who will be directing the new Bond when the role is finally cast. Denis Villeneuve has already signed on to direct the next installment in the franchise, and he’s recruited Peaky Blinders writer Stephen Knight to write the film.

Villeneuve certainly has familiarity with projects of this scale, as he’s coming off of directing two Dune installments. Meanwhile, Knight has ping-ponged between TV and film, penning the screenplays for movies like Spencer and Eastern Promises.

We don’t know when the next James Bond movie will hit theaters, but given that the lead role still has not been cast, it’s safe to say that we’ll be waiting for at least a couple more years.

