Week 3 of the NFL preseason is in high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America’s finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 3 will feature the New York Giants taking on the New York Jets on Saturday, August 26. This game is notable since it could be when famed football player Aaron Rodgers will make his debut on the Jets roster.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.

Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants live stream on NFL Network

The matchup between the New York Giants and the New York Jets is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network. NFL Network’s coverage of the game can be streamed from your desktop or mobile device. Log in with your TV provider for access.

I live in the New York area. Can I watch the Jets vs. Giants game on broadcast TV?

If you live in New York state, you’re in luck. You can watch Aaron Rodgers debut on the Jets and take on the Giants on NBC 4.

Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants live stream on NFL+

You can also watch this game with an NFL+ subscription. For $7/month or $40/year, NFL+ subscribers can watch NFL Network and stream live, local, and prime-time preseason, regular season, and postseason games. NFL+ Premium, the second tier, is more expensive with a price of $15/month or $80/year. NFL+ Premium includes every component in the first tier, along with the inclusion of NFL Redzone and game replays. There is a free seven-day trial available for new customers.

Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants live stream on YouTube TV

You can view this game on YouTube TV. Other featured channels include TNT, USA, TBS, Comedy Central, and ESPN. Plus, football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month starting month four. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants live stream on Hulu with Live TV

This game can be watched on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN2. Plus, a subscription to Hulu with Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN. Subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $70/month. At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The prices for Hulu Live are increasing this fall, so read up on the changes.

Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants live stream on Sling TV

To access this game on Sling TV, subscribers must have either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not include NFL Network. Sling Blue includes 42 channels, with 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels like USA, FS1, and FX. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive 50% off their first month if they sign up now.

Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants live stream on FuboTV

With over 100-plus channels, FuboTV is an intriguing option for customers looking for numerous channels. ESPN, Freeform, HGTV, MSNBC, and SYFY are some of the channel options on FuboTV. Subscription plans start at $75/month with a Pro Plan. However, there are plans with more channels for a higher price. If you are a new customer, sign up for a free trial today.

Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants from abroad with a VPN

If you are an American on vacation outside of the country, then you should look into downloading a VPN to watch the New York Jets vs. New York Giants game. A VPN allows Americans to bypass regional broadcast restrictions by connecting to U.S. servers. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

