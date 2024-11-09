 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Kevin Feige reveals when Miles Morales’ Spider-Man could make his MCU debut

By
Miles shooting his webs in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures Animation

Comic book fans have been wondering for years when Miles Morales might make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming encouraged those questions by not only marking the beginning of Sony Pictures’ ongoing partnership with Marvel Studios, but also briefly featuring Miles’ canonical uncle, Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), who mentions he has a nephew he’d like to look out for in the film.

Marvel hasn’t done much since then to set up a potential role for Miles in the MCU, but his popularity as a character has grown exponentially thanks to his leading role in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man video games, as well as the immensely successful animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Now, after at least seven years of waiting, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has given fans a vague idea of when Miles might make his MCU debut.

Recommended Videos

In a recent interview with Omelete, the executive specifically hinted that Miles might be available to appear in the MCU after the release of Sony’s third Spider-Verse film, the currently undated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. “Miles will appear in the third Spider-Verse, which is in production,” Feige told the outlet. “I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action.”

Miles Morales falls through a multiverse portal in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures Animation / Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, but that release date was later scrapped. As of now, it has no set theatrical premiere, which means it’s unclear how many years fans may have to wait to see Miles Morales in the MCU. Feige’s comment suggests that the character won’t appear in live-action form in a Marvel Studios movie until after Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy has reached its highly anticipated conclusion. Beyond the Spider-Verse‘s unclear release window, therefore, adds even further ambiguity to Feige’s already vague estimation.

Related

Feige, however, seems not only interested in bringing Miles Morales into the MCU, but also excited by the possibility. He isn’t the only one, either. Sony and Marvel’s current Peter Parker, Tom Holland, has also expressed interest in giving Miles Morales the live-action debut he’s long deserved. During an interview with Rich Roll, Holland remarked, “If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me.”

It seems, in other words, like Miles Morales’ future in the MCU still isn’t so much a matter of if, but rather when.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
5 awesome moments in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miguel holds Miles down in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is blowing away audiences worldwide with its many dimension-hopping, joke-slinging, and heart-filled moments. It's no surprise that this movie has already broken multiple box office records, and it's safe to say that this sequel has surpassed its predecessor in every conceivable way.

Just about every scene in this film is incredible, but atop this mountain of animated gold, these five moments shine the brightest. Note: the following article contains major spoilers from the movie.
The opening fight scene

Read more
Which Marvel villains should be in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4?
Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The MCU has plenty of upcoming projects that fans are excited about, but a potential fourth entry in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series is near the list's top. 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Holland's Peter entering a new phase in his life. Forgotten by the world and with no one left by his side, Peter is now closer to the perpetually down-on-his-luck version from the comics that fans have come to know and love. The ending is the perfect setup for a new Spidey adventure, with Spider-Man acting as the street-level hero he was always supposed to be. But who should he fight in his new adventure, especially now that he has no Avengers or Avengers-adjacent allies by his side?

Well, the possibilities are limitless. After all, Spider-Man has some of the best and most iconic villains in Marvel comics, and while many have already appeared in the Web Slinger's numerous live-action projects, some remain untouched by the film industry. From fearsome crime bosses to chameleonic supervillains, these infamous foes would make worthy enemies for Holland's Spider-Man.
Chameleon

Read more
The 10 best characters in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, ranked
The poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has taken audiences on an animated roller coaster across the Multiverse with its colorful cast of characters. This sequel film took things to a whole new level by introducing hundreds of Spider-People from different dimensions and putting them all together for one mind-blowing superhero extravaganza.

Out of all the bizarre, quirky, and relatable figures that appear, these 10 have launched themselves to the top of the list of the best characters in the entire film.
10. Jefferson Davis

Read more