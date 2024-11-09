Kevin Feige reveals when Miles Morales’ Spider-Man could make his MCU debut

Comic book fans have been wondering for years when Miles Morales might make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming encouraged those questions by not only marking the beginning of Sony Pictures’ ongoing partnership with Marvel Studios, but also briefly featuring Miles’ canonical uncle, Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), who mentions he has a nephew he’d like to look out for in the film.

Marvel hasn’t done much since then to set up a potential role for Miles in the MCU, but his popularity as a character has grown exponentially thanks to his leading role in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man video games, as well as the immensely successful animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Now, after at least seven years of waiting, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has given fans a vague idea of when Miles might make his MCU debut.

In a recent interview with Omelete, the executive specifically hinted that Miles might be available to appear in the MCU after the release of Sony’s third Spider-Verse film, the currently undated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. “Miles will appear in the third Spider-Verse, which is in production,” Feige told the outlet. “I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action.”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, but that release date was later scrapped. As of now, it has no set theatrical premiere, which means it’s unclear how many years fans may have to wait to see Miles Morales in the MCU. Feige’s comment suggests that the character won’t appear in live-action form in a Marvel Studios movie until after Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy has reached its highly anticipated conclusion. Beyond the Spider-Verse‘s unclear release window, therefore, adds even further ambiguity to Feige’s already vague estimation.

Feige, however, seems not only interested in bringing Miles Morales into the MCU, but also excited by the possibility. He isn’t the only one, either. Sony and Marvel’s current Peter Parker, Tom Holland, has also expressed interest in giving Miles Morales the live-action debut he’s long deserved. During an interview with Rich Roll, Holland remarked, “If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me.”

It seems, in other words, like Miles Morales’ future in the MCU still isn’t so much a matter of if, but rather when.