 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic trailer tackles love in New York City

Dan Girolamo
By

Kid Cudi is showcasing the challenges of young love in New York City in his new television special, Entergalactic. Netflix released the first trailer for Cudi’s animated series, which releases in conjunction with the artist’s new studio album of the same name.

Cudi voices Jabari, a young artist attempting to balance his career with his love life, which includes overcoming his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend, Carmen (Laura Harrier). When Jabari meets Meadow (Jessica Williams), his world turns upside down as the two engage in a budding relationship. As his feelings grow for Meadow, Jabari hesitates to make things serious, further complicating the relationship. However, Jabari soon learns that love may be the only thing that “saves us all.”

ENTERGALACTIC | Official Trailer | Netflix

The series boasts an impressive cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, Christopher Abbott, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, Arturo Castro, 070 Shake, Ty Dolla $ign, and Keith David. Cudi serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris, who is best known for the Emmy-winning Black-ish. Directed by Fletcher Moules on a script from Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams, Entergalactic serves as the visual component for the album as Cudi’s music will make up the soundtrack to the series.

Cudi continues to build upon his successful acting career after breaking out on HBO’s How to Make It in America. Earlier this year, the rapper appeared in the slasher Xand will soon appear in Disney+’s Crater as well as make his feature directorial debut with Netflix’s Teddy.

PRE SAVE NOW‼️https://t.co/PMQXmI0Oie

&mdash; The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 12, 2022

Entergalactic releases globally on September 30 on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Spotify offers 3 months of free Premium. Here’s how to get it

youtube paid music service march launch listening to

Itzy, Stray Kids, Yena, and more: New K-pop you need to hear

Choi Yena during a performance of her song, Smartphone.

Cut the cord: Quit cable for the best streaming services

The LG G1 Gallery Series OLED TV.

The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more

best streaming TV service

The best kids movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)

The characters of Despicable Me.

The best family movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)

The characters of Sing 2 look on behind a sound board.

Pinocchio review: nothing new to see in wooden adaptation

Pinocchio kneels on stage in a scene from the 2022 live-action film.

The best romantic comedies on Netflix (September 2022)

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Connelly in He's Just Not That Into You.

Kaley Cuoco tries to change Pete Davidson in Meet Cute trailer

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson in Meet Cute.

Benoit Blanc returns in first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Barbarian review: the less you know, the better

Georgina Campbell holds up her phone in a dark tunnel in Barbarian.

Best movies and TV shows to watch about Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown

Black Adam faces a dire choice in the new trailer

black adam faces a dire choice in the new trailer 2