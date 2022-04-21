New Lightyear trailer leaves Buzz lost in space and in time

The Toy Story may be over, but the Lightyear has just begun. And we can be reasonably certain that Pixar’s next animated movie will not be going direct-to-Disney+, because this is the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the man who inspired Andy’s favorite toy in Toy Story. In the new trailer, we see some of that Tim Allen persona coming out through Chris Evans’ performance as Buzz. Apparently, the personality of Buzz Lightyear’s action figure wasn’t that far from his own.

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about the latest trailer is that it reveals Buzz isn’t simply marooned in space. Buzz’s attempt to get home has also flung him into the far future, which is kind of similar to the plight of classic pulp hero Buck Rogers. It remains to be seen whether Buzz will have better luck than Buck when it comes to making it back to where he came from.

Disney has also released a new synopsis for the film:

“Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.”

The film also features Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne, Dale Soules as Darby Steel, Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison, Peter Sohn as Sox, Uzo Aduba as Alisha Hawthorne, Mary McDonald-Lewis as I.V.A.N., Efren Ramirez as Diaz, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, and James Brolin as Emperor Zurg.

Lightyear will blast into theaters on June 17.

