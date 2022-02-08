The ‘real’ Buzz returns in new trailer for Pixar’s Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear has been one of Pixar’s most iconic characters since his introduction in Toy Story in 1995. However, some viewers don’t seem to realize that we’ve never met the real Buzz Lightyear, just a toy that was inspired by his adventures. That’s going to change this summer when Chris Evans steps into the title role of Lightyear. And we’re willing to bet that this is one Pixar movie that won’t be going directly to Disney+.

In the new trailer for Lightyear, viewers get a glimpse at the popular character’s origin story. It appears that Buzz and a few other cadets from Star Command have gotten themselves marooned on an alien world. Apparently, they’ve been there for over a year after a test flight went wrong. More intriguingly, one of the threats awaiting Buzz and his friends has more than a passing resemblance to Emperor Zurg, Buzz’s nemesis from Toy Story 2.

The trailer also introduces Buzz’s unexpected sidekick, a robotic cat, as well as the familiar green-and-white Space Ranger suit worn by his action figure in the Toy Story films. It seems like the suit actually has offensive capabilities in this story, and Buzz is going to need it if he wants to get himself and his friends to safety.

In addition to Evans, Lightyear also features the voices of Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Lightyear was directed by Angus MacLane from a script written by Pixar legend Pete Docter. Barring any unexpected changes, the animated movie will hit theaters on June 17.

