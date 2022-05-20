 Skip to main content
Big Hero 6’s breakout star, Baymax, returns in a new trailer

By

Casual fans may not realize it, but Baymax is a Marvel superhero. However, Disney took a number of creative liberties when they adapted Baymax and his team into the 2014 feature film, Big Hero 6. In this continuity, Baymax is an inflatable health care robot created by Tadashi Hamada. Upon Tadashi’s apparent death, his younger brother, Hiro Hamada, reprogrammed Baymax so he could become a superhero. But now, it’s time for Baymax to live up to his original programming.

Next month, Disney+ will debut Baymax! — a new original series that spins out of Big Hero 6. If you’re expecting superhero fights, you won’t find them here. In the new trailer for the series, Hiro is surprised when Baymax strikes out on his own to heal the people of San Fransokyo … whether they want his help or not! The lush CGI animation of the trailer is also very impressive.

Big Hero 6 director Don Hall returned to create the Baymax! series and he shared a few thoughts about why he went with the show’s new premise.

“I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks,” said Hall. “In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone — and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he’s identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”

Big Hero 6's Baymax returns in a new series.

Scott Adsit is reprising his role as Baymax for the series. The show also features the voices of Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White.

Baymax! will premiere on Disney+ on June 29.

