Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ reboot lands this spring, new trailer revealed

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix will soon be launching the new series Lost in Space. First announced in late 2015, the reboot of the classic sci-fi television series is scheduled to hit the streaming video service on April 13. Netflix released a trailer Wednesday that revealed its premiere date and offered the first look at the upcoming show.

The date announcement video reintroduces the Robinson family. With Earth having become increasingly inhospitable, they are set to undertake a dangerous mission to set up a new colony in space. Just like the title of the series suggests, though, their cosmic journey gets off track. The trailer shows them preparing for their new future, but then crashing down somewhere unexpected.

The Lost in Space reboot will debut with a 10-episode first season. Each episode will be an hour long, and chronicle the adventures of the Robinsons as they end up stranded on a far-off planet. The series stars Posey Parker, Mina Sundwall, Max Jenkins, Molly Parker, Taylor Russell, Toby Stephens, and Ignacio Serricchio.

Lost in Space‘s creative team hails from both the movie and television worlds, with Dracula Untold and The Last Witch Hunter writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless reimagining the 1960s series for a modern audience. Prison Break and Charmed producer and writer Zack Estrin serves as showrunner. The network is describing the series as “a survival story for the ages.”

“The original series so deftly captured both drama and comedy, and that made it very appealing to a broad audience,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix vice president of original content, in a statement in June 2016. “The current creative team’s reimagining of the series for Netflix is sure to appeal to both fans who fondly remember the original and to … a new generation of enthusiasts around the world.”

The original Lost in Space series premiered in 1965 and ran for three seasons on CBS. Created by Irwin Allen, the series earned a pair of Emmy Award nominations during its original run. A new version of the show was later commissioned by The WB network in 2003 but was never picked up for a full-season order. A live-action feature was also released in 1998 starring William Hurt, Matt LeBlanc, and Gary Oldman, and while it was just a modest success at the box office, it was the film that finally knocked Titanic out of the top spot after its 15-week run.

Lost in Space starts streaming April 13 on Netflix.

Updated 02-21-2018: We added the series premiere date.