Where to watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Every Christmas brings several traditions that almost everyone experiences: shopping for impossible-to-find presents, traveling to see relatives you barely know or tolerate, watching live sports while digesting unhealthy food, and watching A Christmas Story on a constant, eternal loop.

And from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, there is one person who rules the pop culture landscape. No, it’s not Santa Claus — it’s Mariah Carey! The “elusive chanteuse” has deemed herself the “Queen of Christmas” largely due to her hit holiday song “All I Want For Christmas is You.” Now, she’s invading everyone’s eyeballs as well as their eardrums with her new holiday special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! But where can one watch it?

How can you watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! for free?

The Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! special will be available for free for anyone who has a TV set, an antenna, and clear reception. The special will be broadcast this year on CBS. Check your local listings for the correct channel.

Where is the special streaming?

If you are a cord-cutter or prefer a streaming option, don’t worry! There are plenty of options. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! will stream on Paramount+.

While Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! may lure you to Paramount+, there are many more shows and movies available on the platform to make a subscription worth your while. Shows like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and The Twilight Zone and hit movies like The Lost City, Orphan: First Kill, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are just a few of the titles that you won’t want to miss.

When can you watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!?

The Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! special will be broadcast on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET on December 20. The program is scheduled to last two hours and end around 10 p.m. ET.

Watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! on CBS

After its initial broadcast, the special will be available on demand on Paramount+.

How much does it cost?

If you watch it on CBS, it’s free!

If you want to stream it on Paramount+, it depends on what kind of plan you prefer. To take advantage of the free trial, simply head to the Paramount+ website to sign up. Your first seven days will be free, but after the trial period, subscription plans start as low as $5 per month. That option (called “Essential”) comes with limited commercial interruptions. If you don’t want any ads, the Premium monthly subscription will cost you $10 a month.

You can save money if you commit to a one-year subscription. An Essential annual subscription is $50 a year, while a Premium annual subscription is $100. You can also bundle the Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime subscription for $12 a month or $120 a year. You can head over to the website for more info on all Paramount+ subscription plans.

Is it worth watching Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!?

Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)

If you like Carey and want to get into the holiday spirit, sure. The special is essentially a live taping of her holiday concert at Madison Square Garden, so don’t expect a lot of narrative cohesion or deep thinking. This special is made for fans who can’t get enough of holiday songs, and Carey, to her credit, is a talented vocalist. She clearly loves Christmas, and her enthusiasm is infectious.

Editors' Recommendations