 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! for free

Jason Struss
By

Every Christmas brings several traditions that almost everyone experiences: shopping for impossible-to-find presents, traveling to see relatives you barely know or tolerate, watching live sports while digesting unhealthy food, and watching A Christmas Story on a constant, eternal loop.

And from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, there is one person who rules the pop culture landscape. No, it’s not Santa Claus — it’s Mariah Carey! The “elusive chanteuse” has deemed herself the “Queen of Christmas” largely due to her hit holiday song “All I Want For Christmas is You.” Now, she’s invading everyone’s eyeballs as well as their eardrums with her new holiday special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! But where can one watch it?

How can you watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! for free?

Mariah Carey sings in Merry Christmas to All!

The Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! special will be available for free for anyone who has a TV set, an antenna, and clear reception. The special will be broadcast this year on CBS. Check your local listings for the correct channel.

Where is the special streaming?

If you are a cord-cutter or prefer a streaming option, don’t worry! There are plenty of options. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! will stream on Paramount+.

While Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! may lure you to Paramount+, there are many more shows and movies available on the platform to make a subscription worth your while. Shows like The Good FightStar Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and The Twilight Zone and hit movies like The Lost City, Orphan: First Kill, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are just a few of the titles that you won’t want to miss.

When can you watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!?

The Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! special will be broadcast on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET on December 20. The program is scheduled to last two hours and end around 10 p.m. ET.

Watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! on CBS

After its initial broadcast, the special will be available on demand on Paramount+.

How much does it cost?

If you watch it on CBS, it’s free!

If you want to stream it on Paramount+, it depends on what kind of plan you prefer. To take advantage of the free trial, simply head to the Paramount+ website to sign up. Your first seven days will be free, but after the trial period, subscription plans start as low as $5 per month. That option (called “Essential”) comes with limited commercial interruptions. If you don’t want any ads, the Premium monthly subscription will cost you $10 a month.

You can save money if you commit to a one-year subscription. An Essential annual subscription is $50 a year, while a Premium annual subscription is $100. You can also bundle the Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime subscription for $12 a month or $120 a year. You can head over to the website for more info on all Paramount+ subscription plans.

Is it worth watching Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!?

Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)

If you like Carey and want to get into the holiday spirit, sure. The special is essentially a live taping of her holiday concert at Madison Square Garden, so don’t expect a lot of narrative cohesion or deep thinking. This special is made for fans who can’t get enough of holiday songs, and Carey, to her credit, is a talented vocalist. She clearly loves Christmas, and her enthusiasm is infectious.

Editors' Recommendations

Where to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
H.E.R. and Josh Groban pose in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Where to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas (both versions)
The Grinch talks to a dog inDr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream: Where to watch Monday Night Football
Logo of the Patriots and the Cardinals.
Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers live stream: where to watch Sunday Night Football
Logo for NBC's Sunday Night Football.
God of War TV show officially ordered to series by Amazon
Kratos looks at the Leviathan Axe.
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for December 2022
Fios TV Package
5 movies that deserve a reboot
Tom Cruise looking stern in Top Gun: Maverick.
Adam Driver battles dinosaurs in first trailer for 65
Adam Driver holds a gun on a poster for 65.
The 10 most shocking endings ever in movies
The Sixth Sense
The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 trailer teases a showdown with dragons
A group of animated characters stand beside one another in a scene from The Legend of Vox Machina.
PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships live stream: where to watch pickleball
Logo for the pickleball team championships.
Where to watch Ticket to Paradise
Julia Roberts smiles while looking at George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.
John Leonetti, Oona Chaplin, and Ramón Rodríguez discuss their horror film Lullaby
A creature holds a candelabra in Lullabye.