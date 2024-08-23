 Skip to main content
This Avengers villain is returning for Marvel’s Vision TV Series

By
A robot stands and stares in Avengers: Ultron.
Marvel Studios

One of Marvel’s biggest villains is returning for Marvel’s Vision series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, James Spader will reprise his role as Ultron for Marvel Studios’ untitled Vision series. Spader will star alongside Paul Bettany, who returns as Vision.

Spader famously played Ultron in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the MCU, Ultron was a sentient being created by Tony Stark for his “Ultron” global defense program. Stark powered the sentient using the artificial intelligence in the scepter’s gem. Ultron went rogue and turned against humanity, believing he must wipe out the population to save Earth. Ultron created another sentient, Vision, to help him in his quest for destruction.

The Avengers eventually uploaded Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S. into the body to create a new version of Vision (Bettany). With Vision on their side, the Avengers defeated Ultron in the Battle of Sokovia. Vision then destroyed Ultron’s last body. How Ultron will return for the Vision series remains under wraps.

James Spader is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise his role as the voice of robotic villain Ultron in Marvel Studios’ untitled &#39;Vision&#39; series, the follow-up series to its acclaimed &#39;WandaVision&#39; show https://t.co/NsJPfTEalu pic.twitter.com/lkrjdveoqK

&mdash; The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 23, 2024

The Vision TV show, which is being referred to as Vision Quest, was announced in October 2022. WandaVision’s Jac Schaeffer was hired to lead the writers’ room. In May, Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas became the new showrunner. The series will be the third installment of a trilogy that includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Plot details remain under wraps for the Vision series. After Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, he was resurrected in WandaVision. With a new body, the character became “The White Vision,” or “The Vision.”

The Vision series is looking to film in England in early 2025. The show will then premiere sometime in 2026 on Disney+.

