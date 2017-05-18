First ‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ teaser hints at a battle for power among royalty

Why it matters to you As the first Inhumans teaser, the new preview gives the background you need to get hooked on the series.

Marvel fans already have so many options for TV shows featuring their favorite superheroes these days, but come fall, they will have one more. Marvel’s Inhumans premieres in September and ABC unveiled the first teaser on Wednesday.

Before you start envisioning action sequences and brightly colored superhero garb, be warned that this isn’t that kind of teaser. To be honest, there is not much to see beyond the title of the show. Still, the preview is worth watching. It hints at the strife that lies ahead and it is bound to capture your attention.

“Are we supposed to follow our king and remain as silent as he is?” we hear a man — with the perfect villain voice, nonetheless — say at one point.

A woman goes on to respond to his comments, and the two of them have an interesting exchange — one that suggests there will be betrayal, treason, and possibly conflict with humans. This is in line with what Marvel has shared about the series so far. Inhumans is said to delve into the “never-before-told epic adventure” of ruler Black Bolt (played by Anson Mount) and the rest of the royal family.

With what we know from the comics, we suspect that the man speaking in the teaser is Black Bolt’s brother, Maximus. The character tries to usurp his brother’s crown, so it is absolutely fittingly that he is played by Iwan Rheon. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you will know him as none other than the sadistic villain Ramsay Bolton.

When the Inhumans arrive on ABC, we will see the family played by a cast that includes Serinda Swan as Medusa, Ken Leung as Karnak, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, and more. First, though, they will appear in Imax; the first two episodes of the series will premiere September 1 in the special-format theaters and remain for a two week run before Marvel’s Inhumans begins airing on ABC later this fall.