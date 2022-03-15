Kamala Khan finds her power in first Ms. Marvel trailer

Moon Knight is two weeks away, but Marvel Studios is already looking ahead to this summer’s show. Newcomer Iman Vellani is making her acting debut as Kamala Khan in Disney+’s Ms. Marvel. Kamala is also one of the biggest success stories to come out of Marvel in the last ten years since the fanbase has latched on to her as a modern Peter Parker with some key differences.

The first trailer for Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala as a typical teenage girl who perhaps spends a little bit too much time fantasizing about superheroes. In a cute detail, we see comic book thought bubbles and word balloons around Kamala whenever she gets the chance to let her mind wander. She’s also well aware that young Muslim girls like herself don’t usually get to be superheroes. And her eccentric touches make Kamala a bit of an outcast at school. But they also give Kamala her new sense of purpose when she gains superpowers.

In the comics, Kamala’s abilities are similar to the stretching powers of Mr. Fantastic from the Fantastic Four, and Elastigirl from The Incredibles. Within the show, it looks like Kamala’s powers have been reworked to be more like Green Lantern’s energy constructs. But as long as her core character remains, she will be the same heroine in spirit. The trailer and the comic also include several nods to Kamala’s comic book adventures, including the official Ms. Marvel poster that recreates one of the original covers.

Aramis Knight also stars in the series as Kareem/Red Dagger, with Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, and Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli. Yasmeen Fletcher will also appear on the show alongside Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, and Anjali Bhimani.

Ms. Marvel will premiere on June 8 on Disney+.

