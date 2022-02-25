  1. Movies & TV

The Michael Bisping Story trailer reveals a champion’s heart

Every UFC fighter faces some level of adversity inside and outside of the Octagon. But few have been able to overcome the obstacles that Michael Bisping was forced to confront in his career. During one of his fights, he was blinded in one eye from a kick to the head. That could have been a career-ending injury for anyone else. And yet he persevered and ultimately became a UFC Middleweight Champion. Now his tale is being told in a new documentary, Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story.

Universal Pictures and DocBusters have released the first trailer for Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story, which follows his rise as a fighter through his own words as well as archival footage from his bouts. Several UFC luminaries including Joe Rogan, Georges St-Pierre, Tito Ortiz, Bruce Buffer, Rashad Evans, and Dana White offer their thoughts about Bisping’s journey. Actors Vin Diesel, Mickey Rourke, Scott Adkins, and Michael Jai White also share their praise for Bisping.

The official synopsis for the film has also been released:

“Michael Bisping is one of the biggest personalities the UFC has ever known and the obstacles he faced to become UFC Middleweight Champion are unmatched. More than once, the world of MMA thought Bisping was at the end of his career, and that was before they knew he lost sight in one of his eyes. His perseverance pushed him to fight through circumstances that no other UFC fighter has before. With a pure will to win, Bisping took on Silva, GSP, Belfort, Henderson, and Rockhold – some of the greatest to ever fight in the octagon. Witness the full, behind-the-scenes story of how Bisping not only battled the best to become UFC Champion, but also the personal struggle and unwavering support of his family that propelled him to greatness.”

Michael Bisping in the poster for Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story.

Michael Hamilton (I Am MLK Jr.) directed Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story. The documentary will be available on digital and On Demand on March 22. For more information about the film, go to bispingdoc.com or visit the doc’s Instagram or Twitter accounts.

