Damon Lindelof’s Mrs. Davis casts Betty Gilpin as the lead

It’s been almost a year since Peacock ordered Damon Lindelof’s new show, Mrs. Davis, straight to series. Now, the show finally has its leading lady. Via The Hollywood Reporter, former GLOW star Betty Gilpin has signed on to Mrs. Davis in the leading role.

When Mrs. Davis was originally announced, it was described “as an exploration of faith versus technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” The newest report from THR indicates that Gilpin will portray “a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful artificially intelligence.”

Gilpin is best known for her role as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan in Netflix’s GLOW, a revival of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling TV series from the 1980s. Prior to that, Gilpin had a co-starring role in Showtime’s Nurse Jackie. Her feature film credits include Stuber, The Grudge, and The Hunt, a film that was written by Lindelof.

Lindelof is the co-creator of Lost, who is coming to Peacock after an extended stint at HBO. His last two projects were critically acclaimed adaptations of The Leftovers and Watchmen.

Tara Hernandez is co-creating Mrs. Davis with Lindelof. Hernandez had a long run on The Big Bang Theory before switching to its prequel series, Young Sheldon. Hernandez and Lindelof are both signed to developmental deals with Warner Bros. TV, which will produce Mrs. Davis for Peacock.

Black Mirror: San Junipero director Owen Harris has also signed on to Mrs. Davis as an executive producer. He is slated to helm multiple episodes of the first season. Peacock hasn’t set a premiere date for this series, but the casting news suggests that it may film later this year.

