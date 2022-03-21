  1. Movies & TV

Damon Lindelof’s Mrs. Davis casts Betty Gilpin as the lead

By

It’s been almost a year since Peacock ordered Damon Lindelof’s new show, Mrs. Davis, straight to series. Now, the show finally has its leading lady. Via The Hollywood Reporter, former GLOW star Betty Gilpin has signed on to Mrs. Davis in the leading role.

When Mrs. Davis was originally announced, it was described “as an exploration of faith versus technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” The newest report from THR indicates that Gilpin will portray “a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful artificially intelligence.”

Gilpin is best known for her role as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan in Netflix’s GLOW, a revival of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling TV series from the 1980s. Prior to that, Gilpin had a co-starring role in Showtime’s Nurse Jackie. Her feature film credits include Stuber, The Grudge, and The Hunt, a film that was written by Lindelof.

Betty Gilpin in GLOW.

Lindelof is the co-creator of Lost, who is coming to Peacock after an extended stint at HBO. His last two projects were critically acclaimed adaptations of The Leftovers and Watchmen.

Tara Hernandez is co-creating Mrs. Davis with Lindelof. Hernandez had a long run on The Big Bang Theory before switching to its prequel series, Young Sheldon. Hernandez and Lindelof are both signed to developmental deals with Warner Bros. TV, which will produce Mrs. Davis for Peacock.

Black Mirror: San Junipero director Owen Harris has also signed on to Mrs. Davis as an executive producer. He is slated to helm multiple episodes of the first season. Peacock hasn’t set a premiere date for this series, but the casting news suggests that it may film later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry and save $770 on this Alienware gaming PC right now

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

Best Dell XPS deals for March 2022

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Google brings Android 12L to the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

The rear panel of the Google Pixel 6.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs. Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G blue and peach colors.

This HP gaming PC is so cheap today it could be a mistake

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G blue and peach colors.

Microsoft is sabotaging Windows 11 on custom-built PCs

RTX 3090 installed inside a gaming PC.

Apple Mac Studio cuts render time in half thanks to M1 Ultra

A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

How to delete Google Chrome

Google Chrome opened on a laptop.

This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook just got a $250 price cut

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a great 2-in-1 computing option.

Looking for a PS5 SSD? This 1TB Samsung model is only $100 today

The Samsung 980 1TB SSD is a speedy option for your PlayStation 5.

How to check your PC’s frame rate when playing video games