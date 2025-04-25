NBC is planning a reboot of USA’s Royal Pains

Earlier this year, NBC debuted Suits: L.A., a revival of the hit USA Network series Suits that became an even bigger blockbuster on Netflix. Now, NBC is looking to revive another USA series, Royal Pains, with the show’s original star Mark Feuerstein slated to return.

Royal Pains debuted on USA in 2009 and featured Feuerstein as Henry “Hank” Lawson, a former ER doctor in New York who unjustly lost his job. After moving to the Hamptons with his brother, Hank was recruited to run his own concierge medical practice for the rich and powerful. However, he also established a free clinic for people who couldn’t afford the health care that they needed. The show ran for eight seasons before concluding in 2016.

According to Deadline, Feuerstein has signed on to star in and executive produce the new series, which will be set several years after the previous show’s conclusion. Hank is reportedly “searching for a new purpose in life” and “about to embark on his biggest project yet.” The original show also featured Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty, Jill Flint, Campbell Scott, and Brooke D’Orsay among others. However, Feuerstein is the only cast member currently confirmed to return.

Royal Pains co-creator Andrew Lenchewski and writer/director Michael Rauch will reunite on the new series as writers and executive producers. The original show was a modest hit for USA, but the series didn’t come anywhere close to the streaming success of Suits. In fact, Royal Pains is currently unavailable to stream, but that will probably change if the new show goes forward.

NBC has yet to commit to a second season of Suits: L.A., although some of the first show’s stars have returned. Another USA show, White Collar, is reportedly in development for a reboot series of its own with most of the major cast members returned. That revival doesn’t currently have a network or a streamer attached to it.