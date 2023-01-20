Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After an exciting Wild Card Weekend, the NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round. The Divisional Round is arguably the greatest football weekend of the season. In theory, it’s the eight best teams in the league battling for a chance to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive. Plus, it’s the last weekend of the NFL season to feature doubleheaders on each day.

The first day of the Divisional Round features an exciting doubleheader. The afternoon game features the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to Missouri to take on the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs. In prime time, the No. 6 New York Giants head south to Pennsylvania to play their division rival, the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles.

When is the 2023 Divisional Round?

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is set 👀 pic.twitter.com/PLNKh1ciB8 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 17, 2023

The first game of the Divisional Round will pit the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 21. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. According to FanDuel, the Chiefs are favored by 8.5 points.

The second game of the Divisional Round will see the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 21. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to FanDuel, the Eagles are favored by 7.5 points.

How to watch the 2023 Divisional Round — Saturday

The afternoon game between the Jaguars and Chiefs will air on NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcers will be Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark. Watch on your television, or view the game on a device with internet access via NBC.com. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

Watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs on NBC

The afternoon game between the Giants and Eagles will air on Fox at 8:15 p.m. ET. The announcers will be Joe Davis, Darryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink, and Dean Blandino. The game can be accessed on your television or through a device with internet access on Fox.com and Foxsports.com. Log in with your cable provider to access the live feed on the website.

Watch Giants vs. Eagles on Fox

How to stream the 2023 Divisional Round — Saturday

Stream the game between the Jaguars and Chiefs through the NBC Sports app from your connected TV, tablet, laptop, or smartphone. Log in with your cable provider for access. The game is also streaming via Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Premium includes ads and costs $5 per month or $50 per year. Premium Plus is ad-free and costs $10 per month or $100 per year.

Stream Jaguars vs. Chiefs on NBC Sports

The game between the Giants and Eagles can be streamed through two apps, Fox Now and Fox Sports. Both apps can be accessed in the app store on your smartphone or tablet and through a connected device, such as Apple TV or Fire TV. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

Stream Giants vs. Eagles on Fox Now

Stream Giants vs. Eagles on Fox Sports

In addition to cable TV, NBC and Fox can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month each or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV, which ranges from $70 to $100 per month, and YouTube TV, which costs $65 per month, offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Playoff games can also be watched exclusively on your mobile phone or tablet via NFL+ through the NFL app. Users can watch live local and prime-time regular season and postseason games. There are two subscription options: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. For the rest of the season, NFL+ costs $5 a month or $13 a season, and NFL+ Premium, which includes everything from NFL+ and All-22 film, costs $10 a month or $25 a season.

Meet the teams

The Jaguars enter Kansas City after a miraculous 31-30 over the Chargers. The Jaguars were down 27 points before ending the game on a 31-3 run to advance to the Divisional Round. The Chiefs enter the AFC Playoffs as a seven-time AFC West Champion. If the Chiefs win on Saturday, they advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship.

The Giants are coming off an upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. The Giants are back in the Divisional Round for the first time since the 2011 season when New York won the Super Bowl. The Eagles come into the NFC Playoffs as the number-one seed in the conference. All eyes will be on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who enters the game nursing a sprained throwing shoulder.

Catch all the action of the Divisional Round starting Saturday afternoon!

