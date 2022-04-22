 Skip to main content
Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons find a new world in Night Sky

By

Amazon Prime Video seems to be jumping into country sci-fi with its recently released series Outer Range and its new show Night Sky. While Outer Range features Josh Brolin as a rancher who finds an enigmatic void on his property, Night Sky stars Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons as a married couple who find a gateway to another world in their backyard. And they want to keep it all to themselves.

In the first trailer for Night Sky, Franklin (Simmons) and Irene York (Spacek) plan their entire lives around their galactic getaway. They have already had children and careers, so their lives on Earth have been fulfilling. But they can’t resist the allure of visiting another planet that only they know about. However, their granddaughter is becoming concerned about Franklin and Irene’s obsession with staying in their home, and their nocturnal activities have been noticed by a nosey neighbor.

As seen in the trailer, the biggest complication may be the emergence of Jude (Chai Hansen). Since Irene discovers Jude in her off-world hideaway, the easy assumption is that he is an alien in human form. But Jude’s true nature may be more difficult to understand as Irene and Franklin’s long-held secrets start to unravel.

J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek in Night Sky.

Adam Bartley also stars in the series as Byron, with Julieta Zylberberg as Stella, Rocío Hernández as Toni, Kiah McKirnan as Denise, Beth Lacke as Chandra, Stephen Louis Grush as Nick, and Cass Buggé as Jeanine.

Holden Miller created Night Sky, and he is an executive producer on the series with showrunner Daniel C. Connolly. The series premiere will be streamed on Prime Video on Friday, May 20.

