  1. Movies & TV

Outer Range puts Josh Brolin in a supernatural mystery

By

At first glance, Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming series Outer Range looks like a response to Yellowstone. Much like Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner, Outer Range has a genuine movie star: Josh Brolin, who portrays a rancher fighting to keep control of his land. However, the latest trailer for the show demonstrates that it’s going to go to even darker places than Yellowstone — and there may be a supernatural mystery at the heart of the ranch.

In the trailer, Royal Abbott (Brolin) is approached by an enigmatic drifter named Autumn (Imogen Poots). She feels a strong connection to Royal’s ranch that he finds alarming. But when he finds an inexplicable void on his land, Royal’s world turns upside down. And suddenly, his enemies will do anything to take his land from him.

Here’s the full description from Prime Video:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land.

An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

Josh Brolin in Outer Range.

Lili Taylor also stars in the series as Cecilia Abbott, with Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy, Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott, Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott, Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson, Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson, Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares, and Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott.

Outer Range will premiere on Prime Video on April 15.

Editors' Recommendations

This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $419 discount

Alienware M15 sitting on a desk.

Dell knocked $450 off the G15 gaming laptop today

Two Dell G15 Gaming Laptops side by side and placed on a dark background.

The best gaming laptops in 2022

2019 Razer Blade Pro 17

5 laptop deals you don’t want to pass up today — from $245

The screen of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

This 50-inch QLED TV is unbelievably cheap at Best Buy

Image of a desert sunset scene on the TCL 5-Series (S546).

The best 15-inch laptops for 2022

Dell XPS 15 7590 review

If you hurry, you can save $780 on Dell’s best business laptop

The Dell Vostro 5510 laptop with the display showing an abstract pattern.

The best 14-inch laptops for 2022

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review

The best 13-inch laptops for 2022

Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)

Author Charles Elton on the rise and fall of Michael Cimino

American actors Jon Voight and Jane Fonda pose with American director Michael Cimino, holding their Oscars on stage at the 51st Annual Academy Awards.

iOS 16: Everything we think we know so far

Man holding the iPhone 13 Pro showing its rear panel.

Windows 11 adoption rates may have just taken a plunge

Person sitting and using an HP computer with Windows 11.

HBO Max is developing new Sherlock Holmes TV spinoffs

Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr in Sherlock Holmes.