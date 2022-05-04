Obi-Wan Kenobi’s past and present collide in new trailer

The original Star Wars led fans to believe that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader’s duel to the death was the first time that they had seen each other since Anakin Skywalker’s fall from grace. And yet, if you think about it, Revenge of the Sith left some wiggle room for a previously unrevealed rematch. Obi-Wan left Anakin for dead, and didn’t stick around to see his former friend and student get transformed into a Dark Lord of the Sith. In the latest trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, we see Vader’s artificial body as it is assembled for a showdown with Obi-Wan himself. And while Vader is largely off-screen here, his presence is felt throughout.

In the latest trailer, the Empire also ratchets up the pressure on Obi-Wan. But it takes the Third Sister, Reva, to realize that the Inquisitors alone aren’t enough to draw Obi-Wan out of hiding. That’s why she makes him a very public fugitive and sets a high bounty for his capture. Reva also warns Obi-Wan that he can’t escape Darth Vader forever.

Perhaps the biggest gut punch in the trailer comes from Owen Lars, Luke’s step-uncle and the man who raised him. When Obi-Wan broaches the subject of training Luke in the ways of the Force, Owen shoots back: “Like you trained his father?” It’s a harsh rebuke and a callback to Obi-Wan’s greatest failure.

Ewan McGregor is headlining the series as Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars, Moses Ingram as Reva/the Third Sister, Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor, and Sung Kang as the Fifth Brother. Indira Varma, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Rory Ross will also star in the miniseries.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Friday, May 27, on Disney+. The four remaining episodes will be released weekly.

Editors' Recommendations