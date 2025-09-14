 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Owen Cooper’s Emmy win for Adolescence sets a new milestone

The 15-year-old's performance in the gritty Netflix drama was extraordinary.

By
A scene from Adolescence.
Netflix

Owen Cooper has become the youngest male ever to win an Emmy after bagging an award for his role in the Netflix hit Adolescence

Taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, 15-year-old Cooper won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie, beating out competition from Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Bill Camp, (Presumed Innocent), Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex), and Ashley Walters (Adolescence).

Recommended Videos

Accepting his award, the British actor, who was 14 when he filmed Adolescence, said, “Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here.”

Cooper continued, “But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing about three years ago and I’m here now … who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible.”

The actor concluded: “It may have my name on the statue, but it really belongs to all of the people behind the camera and Stephen [Graham, who co-wrote and starred in Adolescence] and all the cast.”

Before Cooper collected the award on Sunday night, the youngest male actor to win an Emmy was Scott Jacoby who, in 1973 at the age of 16, won Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for The Certain Summer.

Adolescence landed as a Netflix original series in March. The gritty four-part drama depicts the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) for the murder of his classmate Katie. The show explores themes of masculinity and social media pressure, as well as misogyny and family trauma. 

A massive hit for Netflix, Adolescence was praised for its emotional depth and one-take episodes, and while all the performances impressed, Cooper’s stood out for its astonishing emotional depth and authenticity. Adolescence remains available on Netflix globally.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Toy Story broke animation. 30 years later, we’re still trying to pick up the pieces
Toy Story's impact is still felt 30 years later
Buzz flashes his wrist laser at Woody in Toy Story (1995)

There is something truly remarkable about watching Toy Story 30 years after the film's release. Although CG animation has come a long way in the intervening years, the story remains undeniably compelling, in part because it's much more adult than you might expect from an average kids' movie.

The film is set in a world many children have imagined at least once, one in which their toys come to life when they aren't around. Specifically, it follows Woody, a toy who has long been his owner Andy's favorite, as he finds himself supplanted by a new toy who doesn't even know that he's not real.

Read more
If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this September 2025, stream this one
Return to Narnia this month
Three kids look at a bear.

Most movie studios don't have an established brand. That's at least partially intentional. After all, studios want to release all different kinds of movies, and once you become associated with one thing, it's hard to change that perception.

Disney has always been the exception to that rule. Thanks to its acquisition of 20th Century Studios and the integration of Hulu, Disney+ is now home to plenty of things that don't align all that neatly with the Disney brand.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (September 12-14)
Including Steven Soderbergh's most recent spy thriller
Women gather to walk in Women Talking.

Amazon Prime Video is home to countless great movies, but because of the nature of its algorithm and the limits of streaming, it can be difficult to find at least half of them. If you're looking for great movies worth checking out on the service, we've got you covered.

We've pulled together three underrated movies that deserve more attention than they received upon their release. Whether you're looking for a thriller or something more dramatic, we've got you covered.

Read more