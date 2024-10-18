Paramount+ uses generative AI to launch curated collections for kids

Paramount+ has used generative AI to launch new curated collections focusing on kids-first content for families. Using generative AI, Paramount+ can further promote new and old programs that the subscriber hasn’t seen before. These new curated collections result in a better streaming experience for kids and their parents.

This new initiative is based on customer insight. Many children and parents are drawn to specific themes within shows. Using research studies based on direct communication with children and parents, Paramount+ worked with these themes to determine which programs to feature in each collection. Sample collections include Space Exploration, Goofy Stuff, Daring Stunts, Treasure Hunting, Secret Worlds, and Exploring Nature.

This kids-first content is now available across platforms on the “Older Kids” profiles. These profiles are intended for audiences ranging from ages six to 13. After a kid’s profile is created on Paramount+, the streamer will only show certain programs under the corresponding rating to limit inappropriate content.

When you log into Paramount+, select Add Profile in the top-right corner. Add your child’s name and switch on Kids Mode. Select Older Kids and you’re all set. Reminder: An older kids profile contains programs with ratings TV-Y, G, TV-Y7, TV-Y7-FV, TV-G, TV-PG, and PG.

SpongeBob Reunion Goes Wrong ? | Kreepaway Kamp Official Trailer | Nickelodeon

You can explore Paramount+’s vast library of kids’ programming, which is highlighted by several landmark characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, and the Rugrats. Speaking of SpongeBob, a new spooky-themed special, Kreepaway Kamp, is now streaming. In the episode, SpongeBob heads to Kamp Koral for a reunion. However, campers start to disappear one by one as a mysterious figure lurks in the shadows.

Visit Paramount+ today to explore the kids-first collections.