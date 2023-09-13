3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in September

There are some embarrassingly bad science fiction movies on Peacock, largely from The Asylum, a studio that infamously churns out knockoffs of Hollywood blockbusters. For example, Atlantic Rim is the poor man’s Pacific Rim, and only the former is on Peacock. While the schlock sometimes outnumbers the good sci-fi films on Peacock, we’re happy to report that September has some great genre additions to Peacock’s lineup.

If you’re a Peacock subscriber, then these are the three sci-fi movies that you need to watch in September. Because when you’re watching these three, it’s a lot easier to forget about the sci-fi flicks that don’t deserve to be placed alongside them.

The Matrix (1999)

All four of The Matrix live-action films are on Peacock this month, but sadly, The Animatrix is not among them. Regardless, the Wachowskis have yet to come anywhere close to recreating the magic of the original film. It was a mind-blowing experience in 1999, and it’s a true masterpiece nearly a quarter century later. Keanu Reeves (in one of his best action movies) headlines the film as Neo, a hacker who is haunted by a single question: “What is the Matrix?”

Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have the answer that Neo is looking for, but the truth about the Matrix only raises far bigger questions. Meanwhile, Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) and his colleagues attempt to use Neo to track down Morpheus. And when that doesn’t work, they turn to a traitor within Morpheus’ crew who may keep Neo from ever unraveling the riddle of the Matrix.

Watch The Matrix on Peacock.

The Thing (1982)

Both versions of The Thing are also on Peacock in September, but we’re partial to the one directed by John Carpenter in 1982. The story is set in an Arctic research base run by a team of Americans. After inadvertently giving refuge to a shape-changing alien that posed as a dog, R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) and his crew discover that the creature’s talent for mimicry goes far beyond its physical appearance. The alien is so good at imitating human behavior that there’s no easy way to tell who is an alien and who is not.

Is the creature pretending to be Blair (Wilford Brimley), Childs (Keith David), Palmer (David Clennon), Nauls (T. K. Carter), or even MacReady himself? And what does the creature want? The Thing doesn’t always provide definitive answers, but it’s a master class of tension and suspense.

Watch The Thing on Peacock.

Hollow Man (1999)

Director Paul Verhoeven‘s Hollow Man veers more toward horror than science fiction, but there’s nothing more sci-fi than an invisible man! The intriguing idea of this film is that the titular Hollow Man, Dr. Sebastian Caine (Kevin Bacon), was well on his way towards becoming a monster long before his experiments turned him invisible. Being able to act without being seen simply allowed Caine to give into all of his most vile instincts.

This is very bad news for Caine’s ex-girlfriend and colleague, Linda McKay (Elisabeth Shue), and her new boyfriend, Dr. Matt Kensington (Josh Brolin). Caine still views Linda as his territory, and learning the truth about her new relationship unleashes a murderous rage that neither Linda nor Matt will see coming.

Watch Hollow Man on Peacock.

