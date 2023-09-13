 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in September

Blair Marnell
By

There are some embarrassingly bad science fiction movies on Peacock, largely from The Asylum, a studio that infamously churns out knockoffs of Hollywood blockbusters. For example, Atlantic Rim is the poor man’s Pacific Rim, and only the former is on Peacock. While the schlock sometimes outnumbers the good sci-fi films on Peacock, we’re happy to report that September has some great genre additions to Peacock’s lineup.

If you’re a Peacock subscriber, then these are the three sci-fi movies that you need to watch in September. Because when you’re watching these three, it’s a lot easier to forget about the sci-fi flicks that don’t deserve to be placed alongside them.

Recommended Videos

The Matrix (1999)

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.
Warner Bros. Pictures

All four of The Matrix live-action films are on Peacock this month, but sadly, The Animatrix is not among them. Regardless, the Wachowskis have yet to come anywhere close to recreating the magic of the original film. It was a mind-blowing experience in 1999, and it’s a true masterpiece nearly a quarter century later. Keanu Reeves (in one of his best action movies) headlines the film as Neo, a hacker who is haunted by a single question: “What is the Matrix?”

Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have the answer that Neo is looking for, but the truth about the Matrix only raises far bigger questions. Meanwhile, Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) and his colleagues attempt to use Neo to track down Morpheus. And when that doesn’t work, they turn to a traitor within Morpheus’ crew who may keep Neo from ever unraveling the riddle of the Matrix.

Watch The Matrix on Peacock.

The Thing (1982)

Kurt Russell in The Thing.
Universal Pictures

Both versions of The Thing are also on Peacock in September, but we’re partial to the one directed by John Carpenter in 1982. The story is set in an Arctic research base run by a team of Americans. After inadvertently giving refuge to a shape-changing alien that posed as a dog, R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) and his crew discover that the creature’s talent for mimicry goes far beyond its physical appearance. The alien is so good at imitating human behavior that there’s no easy way to tell who is an alien and who is not.

Is the creature pretending to be Blair (Wilford Brimley), Childs (Keith David), Palmer (David Clennon), Nauls (T. K. Carter), or even MacReady himself? And what does the creature want? The Thing doesn’t always provide definitive answers, but it’s a master class of tension and suspense.

Watch The Thing on Peacock.

Hollow Man (1999)

An invisible man wears a human mask in Hollow Man.
Sony Pictures

Director Paul Verhoeven‘s Hollow Man veers more toward horror than science fiction, but there’s nothing more sci-fi than an invisible man! The intriguing idea of this film is that the titular Hollow Man, Dr. Sebastian Caine (Kevin Bacon), was well on his way towards becoming a monster long before his experiments turned him invisible. Being able to act without being seen simply allowed Caine to give into all of his most vile instincts.

This is very bad news for Caine’s ex-girlfriend and colleague, Linda McKay (Elisabeth Shue), and her new boyfriend, Dr. Matt Kensington (Josh Brolin). Caine still views Linda as his territory, and learning the truth about her new relationship unleashes a murderous rage that neither Linda nor Matt will see coming.

Watch Hollow Man on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
This is the single best TV show to watch on Hulu in September
Four main teenage characters from Reservation Dogs walking down the street.

Picking a great TV show is often a matter of just pulling something out of a hat. Sometimes, you get something great, but more often than not, what you're watching isn't really what you were looking for. If you're finding that you spend hours scrolling through Hulu looking for something great to watch, we have the show for you. While the streamer has plenty of outstanding shows, there is one series that sits above the rest as the best original series that Hulu has to offer, and that show is Reservation Dogs.

The show follows a group of Indigenous teenagers as they navigate their lives together in rural Oklahoma. Iit's equal parts comedy and drama, with a heavy dose of surrealism thrown into the mix as well. Here are three reasons why this show is absolutely worth your time.
It's grounded in a perspective that is still rare on TV
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) Trailer HD - Taika Waititi comedy series

Read more
3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in September
A young woman and man sit together at a table in a scene from She's Out Of My League.

Now that the weather is getting cooler and fall is on its way, you might be looking to curl up with a good rom-com while you relax after a hard day’s work, for a date night on the weekend, or maybe just for a night in by yourself. From the classics to modern takes on the genre, Prime Video has plenty of rom-coms from which to choose.

With these three rom-coms worth watching in September, you can take a walk down memory lane and head back to the ‘80s with an iconic flick, delve into an forbidden LGBTQ  romance in a story based on a popular young adult novel, or, for those who prefer more comedy and less romance, laugh heartily along with a hilarious 2010s story of an unexpected, but totally charming coupling.
When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
When Harry Met Sally (1989) - Official Trailer (HD)

Read more
3 underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in September
Justina Machado as Dolores Roach in The Horror of Dolores Roach, looking up in a dark room, a candle behind her.

Amazon Prime Video has some pretty high-profile shows, like The Boys, The Wheel of Time, and Jack Ryan. But amidst the best shows on Prime Video are some wonderfully underrated shows that are worth watching. Some are original series and others are network series, old and new, that you can stream to your heart’s content with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Looking for something new to watch this month while you wait for your favorites to return? If you’re a fan of The Boys, you’ll want to check out the spin-off series Gen V. But there are other underrated shows worth diving into as well.
The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023-)
The Horror of Dolores Roach - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Read more