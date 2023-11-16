 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wait, is Bruce Willis’ Die Hard character in Michael Bay’s World War II epic Pearl Harbor or not?

Jason Struss
By
John McClane holds a gun in Die Hard.
20th Century Fox

File the following under the “WTF” file: an old Hollywood legend resurrected by Twitter user ThisIsCreation claims that Bruce Willis appeared as his most famous character, John McClane, in Michael Bay’s 2001 World War II movie Pearl Harbor. Even though this assertion was well-known among film fans, it’s ignited a debate as to whether it’s real or not. Yes, you read that right: The lead character from the now-canonical Christmas classic Die Hard, a movie that was released in 1988 and is definitive of that era’s then-modern look, anachronistically pops up in the background of a movie set in 1941. How? Why?

Unlike most legends, this one has actual evidence. In the clip below, Kate Beckinsale’s character, Evelyn Johnson, is seen arguing with her friend, nurse Sandra (played by a young Jennifer Garner, taking a break from Alias), amid a chaotic scene in the aftermath of an aerial bombing. In the background, a soldier passes by and is then followed by an oddly familiar-looking man in a dirty white tank top. He appears to be injured, and he limps quickly by, but the man looks uncannily like Bruce Willis. And not just any version of Willis, but Die Hard-era Bruce Willis. Watch:

Bruce Willis in Pearl Harbor (John McClane)

Sure seems like him, huh? The reason why this is still a legend is because neither Bay nor Willis have confirmed it’s actually the actor in the movie. Even though Bay had just directed Willis in the 1998 disaster movie Armageddon, the two were rumored to not get along during filming, so why would Willis agree to cameo in Bay’s next picture if he hated the director’s guts? Some argue Bay digitally inserted Willis into the background, which does explain why the quality of his image is lower than that of the others in the scene. Still others chalk it up to mere coincidence and posit that it’s just an extra who looks like Willis.

Men run from an explosion in Pearl Harbor.
Touchstone

My take? That’s Willis in the background. Either he patched things up with Bay and wanted to play a practical joke on an unsuspecting audience or Bay wanted to get revenge on Willis by pulling him into his movie without his consent. Either way, in Bay’s retelling of the tragedy of Pearl Harbor, John McClane was there, helping the wounded, and maybe kicking some Axis ass in the background. Who knows, maybe if Bay had made a sequel, Pearl Harbor 2: Die Harder, he would’ve inserted Willis in that famous photo taken at Iwo Jima.

Recommended Videos

Peal Harbor is now streaming on Max. Die Hard is streaming for free (but with ads) on YouTube.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
A man sits on a floor in The Killer.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with nearly 250 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?

Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over the preceding seven days. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from November 6 to November 12, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
The 10 best versions of Marvel’s Venom, ranked
Eddie Brock as Venom.

In 1988, Amazing Spider-Man writer David Michelinie and artist Todd McFarlane rocked Peter Parker's world with the introduction of Venom. While it's true that the genesis of the character began four years earlier because of the Secret Wars comic, it wasn't until Michelinie and McFarlane that Spider-Man's living alien costume was revealed to have joined with disgraced journalist Eddie Brock to get revenge on the man they both hated.

During the ensuing decades, Venom had a brief run as one of Spider-Man's most compelling villains. From there, Marvel decided to turn Venom into an anti-hero so it could put him in his own spinoff comics. That eventually led to Venom headlining his own movies in 2018 and 2021. Due to the actor's strike, Venom 3 has been pushed to 2025, but it is still coming.

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
A man and a young girl hold each other as they look up in All The Light We Cannot See.

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. There's even a top 10 list to help narrow your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows.

Every week, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period. Below, we have listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from November 5 to November 12, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more