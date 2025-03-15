‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ has been renewed for a third season ahead of the second season premiere

Months before the show’s second season is set to debut, Disney has confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be back for a third season. The show, which is adapted from a series of popular YA novels by Rick Riordan, will be adapting the third novel in the series, The Titan’s Curse. Disney also confirmed that the show’s second season will debut in December, almost exactly two years after the first season debuted in 2023.

“We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time,” Riordan said in a statement. “It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!”

Recommended Videos

The show’s third season will be the first time it adapts material that has never made it to the screen before, as the first two books were adapted into movies in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The show’s second season recently wrapped filming in Vancouver.

“It feels older. It feels comfortable, but different,” star Walter Scobell said of the second season in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve gotten so much of that expository stuff out of the way we have so much more room to play and work with our characters a little more freely.”

We don’t know when the third season might debut, but it seems like Disney is taking its time with the adaptation.