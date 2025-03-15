 Skip to main content
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ has been renewed for a third season ahead of the second season premiere

By
Walter Scobell in Percy Jackson.
David Bukach / Disney+

Months before the show’s second season is set to debut, Disney has confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be back for a third season. The show, which is adapted from a series of popular YA novels by Rick Riordan, will be adapting the third novel in the series, The Titan’s Curse. Disney also confirmed that the show’s second season will debut in December, almost exactly two years after the first season debuted in 2023.

“We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time,” Riordan said in a statement. “It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!”

The show’s third season will be the first time it adapts material that has never made it to the screen before, as the first two books were adapted into movies in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

The show’s second season recently wrapped filming in Vancouver.

“It feels older. It feels comfortable, but different,” star Walter Scobell said of the second season in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve gotten so much of that expository stuff out of the way we have so much more room to play and work with our characters a little more freely.”

We don’t know when the third season might debut, but it seems like Disney is taking its time with the adaptation.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 14–16)
Aaron Pierre in Rebel Ridge.

Not sure what to watch this weekend? Netflix is full of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered, with many of its offerings being overlooked films that never got the attention they still deserve. Big-budget blockbusters may dominate the streamer's interface, but so many fantastic films fly under the radar and are just a few clicks away.

Whether you're in the mood for an action-packed original, a unique horror-drama, or a sweet rom-com, there’s an underrated movie just waiting to surprise you. These films may not have topped Netflix's charts, but they pack just as much punch as more popular flicks streaming right now. If you're ready for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience, check out these underappreciated Netflix movies that deserve a spot in your weekend lineup!

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (March 14-16)
A group of cops pose for a photo.

Max has one of the better streaming vaults on the market. Heretic, a creepy thriller starring Hugh Grant, is now the top movie on the service after one week. If you like Oscar winners, the silent-animated adventure Flow is now streaming. Other movies populating the service include Men in Black, We Live In Time, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
While all of these movies will be top options for some, plenty of other little-seen movies are ready to be streamed. This weekend, try one of these three movies: an excellent cop thriller, an eye-opening sports documentary, and a 2016 studio comedy.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
End of Watch (2012)

There is a clear line of demarcation in David Ayer's filmography. There is pre-Suicide Squad and post-Suicide Squad. The movies before the DC superhero movie are superior to what comes after Jared Leto's Joker. Ayer clearly thrives when writing action movies involving cops. End of Watch is one of Ayer's better offerings.
Best friends Brian Taylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Mike Zavala (Michael Peña) are partners in the LAPD. The duo is assigned to work in a tough South Central Los Angeles neighborhood. Taylor and Zavala are honorable men, but their ethics are challenged when the cartel runs afoul in the area. End of Watch is definitely in the "makes dudes cry" hall of fame. Emotional is an understatement.
Stream End of Watch on Max.
We Beat the Dream Team (2025)
We Beat The Dream Team | Official Trailer | HBO

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (March 14-16)
A female cop and a male cop walk next to each other.

After a few barren weekends at the theaters, three new movies are debuting on March 14. These include Novocaine, an action comedy starring Jack Quaid; Black Bag, a spy thriller with Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett; and Opus, a thriller featuring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich. If none of those titles interest you, check out Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17.
Those four movies should bring people out to the theaters. However, you can also stay home and watch a free movie on a FAST service. Our three recommendations include an award-winning musical, a 1990s comedy, and a thrilling crime drama.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
West Side Story (1961)

Who knew that William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet would inspire one of the best musicals ever? After its run on Broadway, West Side Story was adapted into a musical film by directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. It's 1957 in New York City's Upper West Side. There is a turf war between two rival gangs: the Jets (the white Americans) and the Sharks (the Puerto Ricans).
During their battle for control, Jets co-founder Tony (Richard Beymer) and Maria (Natalie Wood), the younger sister of the Sharks' leader, fall in love. The star-crossed lovers grow closer, even as the rivalry intensifies in the streets. Between the magnificent dance numbers and iconic songs, West Side Story is an all-time classic and worthy Best Picture winner.
Stream West Side Story for free on Tubi.
Happy Gilmore (1996)

Read more