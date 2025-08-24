Everything we know so far about Predator: Badlands

Like any long-running franchise, Predator and its various sequels have given audiences a bumpy ride. The franchise has been riding a hot hand lately. Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers were both successful on Hulu, and now, the franchise is returning to the big screen with Predator: Badlands.

The same creative team from Prey is reuniting here, so it’s fair to be excited about what this new installment could bring. Here’s everything we know about Predator: Badlands.

When is the release date for Predator: Badlands?

Predator: Badlands is set to hit theaters on Nov. 7, 2025. We don’t know when it will be available to stream. When it does, it will likely wind up on Disney+ and Hulu.

What is the plot of Predator: Badlands?

Most Predator movies put the humans being hunted by the Predator at the center of the story. Badlands is taking the opposite approach. This installment follows a Yautja “runt” named Dek as he navigates life on his home world. The movie also stars Elle Fanning as Thia, a synthetic.

Recommended Videos

Badlands is also the biggest indication yet that Disney is fine with the worlds of Predator and Alien combining, and Fanning’s Thia is quite evidently a Weyland-Yutani synth from the Alien universe. What implications this might have for the future of these franchises is unclear. It’s not the first time that these universes have collided, i.e., Alien vs. Predator.

We don’t know all the details about the movie’s plot. However, it’s clear that Dek is on the outs with his clan after failing them in some way, and then goes on the hunt for an ultimate predator to prove his worth. It’s on another remote planet that he runs into Thia. It also seems like humans and a non-predator tracker of some kind are hunting him.

Who is in the cast of Predator: Badlands?

Elle Fanning is the biggest name in the movie’s cast, and we also know that Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi will be playing the central role of Dek. The rest of the cast is largely a mystery, but similar to Prey, this movie will feature unknown actors.

Who wrote and directed Predator: Badlands?

Like Prey, Predator: Badlands was written and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, with Patrick Aison also contributing to the script. Since his work on Prey, Trachtenberg has become the Kevin Feige of the Predator universe and also had a hand in Predator: Killer of Killers, which was released straight to Hulu earlier this year.

Is there a trailer for Predator: Badlands?

20th Century Studios has premiered two trailers for Predator: Badlands. The first is more of a teaser and is just a little more than one minute long. While it doesn’t offer much in the way of plot details, it does suggest that the movie will be sweeping and big, and it certainly seems like Badlands has a bigger budget than Prey did.

The second trailer, meanwhile, offers a little more detail on what Dek and Thia might be facing over the course of the movie and also offers firm confirmation that she’s a Weyland-Yutani model. Based on the two trailers, this movie is going to be a two-hander.