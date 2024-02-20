 Skip to main content
PSV vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Champions League Round of 16 action continues today, as Group F winners Borussia Dortmund travel to Philips Stadion in the Netherlands to take on PSV Eindhoven. This marks the first time these sides have met since 2002.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, February 20) and will be broadcast on Paramount+ (English broadcast), UniMás (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish) in the United States. That variety of broadcast options gives us lots of different ways to watch a free live stream of PSV vs Dortmund and other Champions League matches.

Is There a Free PSV vs Dortmund Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

We have five different ways you can watch a free live stream of PSV vs Dortmund.

Related

The most simple option is starting a free seven-day trial of Paramount+, which includes every Champions League match and is the only way to watch this game in English in the United States. If you’ve used up your free trial, you can also get the exact same thing through Amazon Channels. It has all the same content as the regular Paramount+, only you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms instead of Paramount’s, and it comes with a separate seven-day free trial.

Option No. 3 is DirecTV Stream. You can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when you sign up for a free five-day trial of the streaming service, and you can then use your DTV Stream credentials to sign into the Paramount+ app and watch every Champions League game. There are other streaming services that include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on, but only DirecTV Stream (and Hulu, which doesn’t have a free trial) lets you log in to actual Paramount+ app.

Finally, if you’d rather watch the match in Spanish, you can watch a live stream of TUDN and UniMás through either Fubo (both the “Pro” and the “Latino” packages will work, but “Pro” includes CBS, which will have some other Champions League games) or YouTube TV (“Base Plan” or “Spanish Plan,” but the “Base Plan” has CBS, as well). The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube TV is five but also gives you 20 minutes free before needing to sign up.

How to Watch the PSV vs Dortmund Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you’re outside of the United States, you can try a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address/location and lets you stream US-only sites even if you’re abroad. NordVPN is a really strong option in a sea of dozens of different VPN’s to choose from (you can check out our guide to the best VPN deals right now), plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to minimize any risk.

