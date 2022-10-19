Return to Silent Hill officially announced by Konami

It’s been a noteworthy day for the Silent Hill franchise. During today’s Silent Hill Transmission Livestream, Konami announced that a new Silent Hill film is officially in development and will reboot the franchise. Titled Return to Silent Hill, the film will bring back director Christophe Gans, who directed the first film in the 2006 Silent Hill series.

Return to Silent Hill will be based on the plot of the video game, Silent Hill 2. In the game, a man returns to Silent Hill after receiving a mysterious letter from his dead wife that she’s waiting there for him. Gans and producer Victor Hadida discussed the development behind the story and shared artwork from Return to Silent Hill in a new teaser trailer.

Return to SILENT HILL Teaser Trailer (EN) | KONAMI

“This one now has so many years from the first one that there is a clear idea from Christophe to make it modern, but also very true to the video game,” said Hadida. “And that’s also what it is. We are also respecting the will of the author, the producers and Konami into this adaptation. Christophe is really somebody that respects the work that has been done, but that also has his own vision. It nurtures the creative vision of the authors from the game, but with a different vision from a filmmaker. And both have created, I believe, something that has struck the minds of the fans.”

Based on the video game of the same name, Silent Hill stars Radha Mitchell as Rose, a mother concerned for the well-being of her adopted daughter Sharon (Jodelle Ferland), who has nightmares about the town of Silent Hill. Desperate for answers, Rose drives to Silent Hill with Sharon but crashes her car on the way there. Upon awakening from the crash, Sharon is missing, so Rose walks to Silent Hill in search of her daughter. Rose soon learns that the town is full of monsters and evil as she unearths Sharon’s dark past. Directed by Gans, the film grossed over $100 million worldwide and spawned the 2012 sequel Silent Hill: Revelation.

Return to Silent Hill is in the early stages of development.

