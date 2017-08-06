‘Rick and Morty’ cast, creators get silly (and a little tipsy) at Comic-Con

After an inordinately long wait for season 3, new episodes of Rick and Morty are finally back on Adult Swim. The creators of the hit animated series, Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, and Ryan Ridley, were at San Diego Comic-Con along with cast members Sarah Chalke (who plays Beth Smith) and Spencer Grammer (who plays Summer Smith) to discuss the evolution of the series. There was also a pop-up Rick and Morty Rickmobile at the pop culture convention, which featured an outdoor evening airing of the first two episodes of season 3 on the JumboTron at PetCo Park across the street from the San Diego Convention Center.

For those wondering why it took so long for season 3, Harmon and Roiland said they simply didn’t want to disappoint fans.

“We’re afraid of letting you down,” Harmon joked during the Comic Con panel. “There’s a lot of you. You’re kind of scary. Just one of you could stab someone with a pencil.”

Harmon and Roiland were asked which characters they’d focus on if Adult Swim ordered a Rick and Morty spin-off. They started with Birdperson and Tammy, before moving to Squanchy, who they said would star in a show with Breaking Bad undertones with the cat retaining his humor. The creators also loved the possibility of a Rick and Morty spin-off in another dimension – with different characters.

Life imitated art at SDCC, as Roiland announced that McDonald’s is sending a bottle of its elusive Szechuan Sauce to the Rick and Morty office. For those who don’t watch the show, Rick’s a big fan of that sauce.

Digital Trends caught up with the cast and creators of the animated series after their Comic-Con panel. Check out the hilarity that ensued as they riff on our questions. It’s worth noting they spent an extra 30 minutes in the video press line answering every crazy question the media could throw at them, reveling in the success (and general love) that Comic-Con attendees have for their creation.

Season 3 is in full swing on Adult Swim, and the first two seasons are available online to catch up on the multi-dimensional comedy featuring the adventures of genius scientist Rick and his 14-year-old grandson Morty.