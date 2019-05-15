Share

Morty! Morty! The show is finally coming back!

Adult Swim’s hit series Rick and Morty will return for a fourth season in November 2019. The official announcement was made during the WarnerMedia presentation held May 15.

The season premiere news is the first update we’ve had on Rick and Morty since the show received a massive, 70-episode order from the network almost exactly one year ago. At the time, series co-creator Justin Roiland announced the news on Twitter with a drawing of the show’s titular, sociopathic scientist and his grandson.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

The November 2019 premiere for season 4 of Rick and Morty will come more than two years after the third season debuted in April 2017. The season 3 finale aired in October 2017.

Co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series follows cynical genius Rick Sanchez and his naive grandson, Morty Smith, as they go on time- and space-hopping adventures that often put one or both of them in harm’s way. Rick and Morty has been a massive hit for Adult Swim, frequently generating the sort of audience numbers that would rank it among the most-watched comedies on cable and broadcast television.

Both Rick and Morty are voiced by Roiland, and the series’ regular cast also includes Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.

The long-term deal announced for the series in 2018 will put Rick and Morty past the 100-episode mark, making it eligible for syndication.

Praised by critics, Rick and Morty began as a short-film parody of the Back to the Future films, only to take on a life of its own when Adult Swim allowed Harmon and Roiland to develop it as a full series. The third season of the series re-established the show’s original status quo, with Rick’s family back together again and reunited with Jerry (Parnell), Morty’s father and Rick’s son-in-law. However, danger looms as an alternate, evil clone of Morty from another dimension solidifies his power and sets his own plans in motion.

No specific date has been announced for the Rick and Morty season 4 premiere at this point, and it will likely be confirmed closer to the show’s return in November.