Ridley Scott shares promising updates on Gladiator 3 and his next Alien prequel

Director Ridley Scott revealed several promising updates about two very intriguing films.

In an interview with The Guardian, Scott revealed that Gladiator 3 is “in process right now.” He also claimed that a third Alien prequel will come if he “gets an idea for it.”

Scott’s most recent film, Gladiator II, was well-received in theaters in 2024 and was listed in the National Board of Review Awards Top Ten Films of the Year. This threequel could premiere to much more fanfare in the near future as it continues the story set in Gladiator II, most likely following Lucius (Paul Mescal) as the new leader of Rome.

Scott told The New York Times that he plans to film Gladiator 3 after completing both The Dog Stars and his Bee Gees biopic, the latter of which has yet to begin filming. Since Scott hasn’t come up with a story for another Alien prequel, it is now likely that Gladiator 3 will hit theaters sooner.

Ridley Scott directed the first two Alien prequel films, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, as well as the first two Gladiator movies. Scott didn’t direct any of the newer Alien franchise installments, but he did serve as a producer for Alien: Romulus and an executive producer for FX’s new hit series, Alien: Earth.

While Scott’s two Alien prequels were divisive among critics and audiences, they helped shape the modern Alien franchise, and their impact can still be seen in the hit film, Alien: Romulus.

Covenant also ended on a massive cliffhanger that remains unresolved eight years after the film’s release. A third Alien prequel from Scott could finally put a cap on the ambitious and terrifying story laid out in his previous two films.

Since Scott is open to making both films, fans of both Alien and Gladiator may have something to look forward to seeing.