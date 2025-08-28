 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ridley Scott shares promising updates on Gladiator 3 and his next Alien prequel

Ridley Scott might return to the arena and space in future projects

By
A Xenomorph on top of a spaceship in Alien: Covenant.
20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

Director Ridley Scott revealed several promising updates about two very intriguing films.

In an interview with The Guardian, Scott revealed that Gladiator 3 is “in process right now.” He also claimed that a third Alien prequel will come if he “gets an idea for it.”

Recommended Videos

Scott’s most recent film, Gladiator II, was well-received in theaters in 2024 and was listed in the National Board of Review Awards Top Ten Films of the Year. This threequel could premiere to much more fanfare in the near future as it continues the story set in Gladiator II, most likely following Lucius (Paul Mescal) as the new leader of Rome.

Scott told The New York Times that he plans to film Gladiator 3 after completing both The Dog Stars and his Bee Gees biopic, the latter of which has yet to begin filming. Since Scott hasn’t come up with a story for another Alien prequel, it is now likely that Gladiator 3 will hit theaters sooner.

Paul Mescal stands tall in the arena and stares in Gladiator II.
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Ridley Scott directed the first two Alien prequel films, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, as well as the first two Gladiator movies. Scott didn’t direct any of the newer Alien franchise installments, but he did serve as a producer for Alien: Romulus and an executive producer for FX’s new hit series, Alien: Earth.

While Scott’s two Alien prequels were divisive among critics and audiences, they helped shape the modern Alien franchise, and their impact can still be seen in the hit film, Alien: Romulus.

Covenant also ended on a massive cliffhanger that remains unresolved eight years after the film’s release. A third Alien prequel from Scott could finally put a cap on the ambitious and terrifying story laid out in his previous two films.

Related: 
Frodo and Gandalf shall return in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Since Scott is open to making both films, fans of both Alien and Gladiator may have something to look forward to seeing.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Ridley Scott makes blockbusters for grownups. Here’s why that matters now more than ever
Pedro Pascal cradles a sword in a shot from the movie Gladiator II.

Pedro Pascal in Gladiator II Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

On first thought, late November seems like a strange time to release Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s plus-size return to the blood-and-mud thunderdome of Ancient Rome. The original Gladiator was a quintessential summer movie — the very first of the 21st century, you could argue, given its May 2000 release. Is the sequel landing in the vicinity of Thanksgiving instead of Memorial Day proof that every month is now blockbuster season? Or have we reached the point where a historical epic, even one as goofy and educationally worthless as Gladiator II, looks automatically prestigious compared to everything else Hollywood is churning out these days? People wear togas in this movie. It must belong in awards season, right?

Read more
10 best Ridley Scott movies, ranked
Four people look at a computer in Alien.

With Gladiator II now in theaters, Ridley Scott's career is back in the spotlight, with fans excited to see whether the sequel will live up to the high standards set by its predecessor. Scott is a director who has shaped genres, with his groundbreaking work having an undeniable level of influence on cinema as a whole. Known for his genre-defining works that told some of the greatest stories on the big screen, Scott has given audiences some of the most iconic films in movie history.

From the sci-fi masterpiece Alien to the legendary cyberpunk classic, Blade Runner, Scott creates engrossing character studies told against incredible settings. With films that span a variety of genres, there's something for every fan among Ridley Scott's very best works from his remarkable career. With all the buzz surrounding his latest movie, it's the perfect time to look back at his greatest films.

Read more
Paul Mescal reveals that he won his Gladiator II role after a single Zoom call with Ridley Scott
Paul Mescal wields a sword and stares.

Paul Mescal is receiving widespread acclaim for his performance in Gladiator II, but the question of whether he was the right person to anchor a long-awaited sequel was apparently not on director Ridley Scott's mind. During a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, Mescal revealed that he was cast in the blockbuster following a single Zoom call.
 “Ridley does not waste time," Mescal explained per Deadline. “I thought there would be camera tests and auditions, but we Zoomed for half an hour, spoke for 10 [minutes] about the part and then 20 minutes about Gaelic football, his dog and his wife.”
Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott
“I thought there would be more, but he called a few weeks later to offer me the part," the Normal People actor continued. “I think he just goes by instinct, on set and off, and I’m very glad that’s the way it went.”
Following his role as one of the leads of Normal People, Mescal has experienced a rapid ascent to the height of movie stardom. He received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the widely acclaimed Aftersun and has also starred in several other acclaimed independent features.
Mescal co-stars in the Gladiator sequel with Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen. He plays Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe's character from the original film. The first wave of reactions to Gladiator II were overwhelmingly positive. With a little less than a month to go until the film's release, the only question left is whether the movie will live up to the high standard set by its predecessor.

Read more