HBO’s award-winning series Silicon Valley was renewed for a sixth season earlier this year, but the show chronicling the trials and tribulations of a group of quirky software engineers might take a while to return with new episodes — and when it does come back, those episodes might be its last.

Production on the sixth season of Silicon Valley has been delayed until summer 2019, according to TVLine, meaning that the season probably won’t premiere until 2020. The report also indicates that the season could the final one for the show, although HBO hasn’t reached a decision on that yet.

Filming was delayed due to the schedule of showrunner and executive producer Alec Berg, who is currently working on another show for the network, Barry. HBO confirmed that the network wants Berg to finish work on season 2 of Barry before kicking off production on season 6 of Silicon Valley.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky, Silicon Valley follows a group of software engineers trying to make it big in California’s famous, high-tech development region known as Silicon Valley. The series has followed the group’s initial rise to fame in the tech community with their first product, and the subsequent ebbs and flows of their fortunes in the tumultuous tech scene. The series stars Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Josh Brener, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang. Original cast member T.J. Miller departed after the fourth season.

Since the series premiere in April 2014, Silicon Valley has been nominated for 35 Primetime Emmy Awards, wining twice in 2015. The series has also been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, and received critical acclaim for all five seasons. Season 5 of the series premiered in March 2018, and the renewal of the series for a sixth season was announced a month later by HBO.

“I can’t say we have [a specific end date] in mind, but we definitely, for the first time, are starting to talk about, ‘How long do you think this will continue … ?'” Berg told TVLine in an interview after the show’s season 4 finale. “There is no definitive plan [to conclude the series], but we’re starting to think that maybe there are less shows left than there are in the can.”

