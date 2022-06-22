 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Smile trailer reveals a creepy curse accompanied by a grin

Blair Marnell
By

This summer is full of blockbuster action, but the horror genre hasn’t been left out. In this week alone, The Black Phone will terrorize audiences with a supernatural twist. And later this summer, Paramount’s Smile will unveil an old-fashioned curse. In a newly released trailer, we see Smile‘s curse unfold when a psychologist, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), unwittingly becomes the latest victim. Through her eyes, we witness some of the creepiest grins in recent cinema history. And unfortunately for Rose, this curse only ends with her death.

There definitely seems to be some similarities between Smile and earlier horror flicks like It Follows and The Ring. This particular curse seems to infect those who witness it, and almost no one who catches it lives longer than a week. A lone exception is a man behind bars. But once the prisoner realizes that Rose has also been cursed, he can’t get away from her fast enough.

A creepy moment from Smile.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

“After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

The Boys‘ Jessie T. Usher also stars in the film alongside Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. Given the circumstances of this movie, the odds are high that most of their characters won’t make it to the end credits.

Parker Finn wrote and directed Smile, which will be released only in theaters on September 30.

Editors' Recommendations

The best upcoming PS5 games

Main character and alien in The Callisto Protocol.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 patch notes bring major perk changes

New Operators in watch tower in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Alien: Isolation studio is making a shooter about stealing Sega merch from the rich

sega announces flashy sci fi shooter hyenas game reveal

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

dragons dogma 2 announced capcom dragon s

What is Android TV? Google’s smart TV platform fully explained

Android TV home screen.

The best Ethernet cables for 2022: Cat 8, Cat 7, Cat 6, and Cat 5e

Image of Ethernet port and plug.

Twitter apologizes for personal data misuse with timeline alert

Twitter logo in white stacked on top of a blue stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating in shades of blue.

Every model of AirPods is on sale at Amazon today

A woman wears Apple AirPods Pro while looking at a phone.

Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktop monitors for home offices

Dell 4K USB-C 27-inch monitor on white background.

Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are both on sale at Amazon

A person wears an Apple Watch SE displaying its apps.

The phenomenal LG C1 OLED TV is $200 off today

LG 55 Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ OLED55C1PUB

Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook just dropped to $249 from $599

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a great 2-in-1 computing option.

Save $200 on this Samsung 28-inch 4K gaming monitor today

Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.